    Notre Dame FootballDownload App

    Kalon Gervin to Notre Dame: Fighting Irish Land 4-Star CB Prospect

    Scout.com
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Notre Dame landed an early piece of its 2018 recruiting class Monday, as 4-star cornerback Kalon Gervin announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish:

    Gervin is the No. 296 overall player and 28th-ranked cornerback in his high school class, per Scout.com. Starring at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Gervin is Michigan's top-rated corner and is third among players at his position in the Midwest region.

    "Kalon is a good sized corner with good speed," Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting manager for Scout, said. "He has been lauded by his coaches and trainers for his technique and work ethic. At Cass Tech, the secondary is always so loaded that sometimes it takes longer for the younger guys to shine."

    Notre Dame and Michigan had been considered his likeliest potential destinations. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions gave him a 77 percent chance of landing in South Bend, a probability that rose quickly over the last week.

    The Irish offered Gervin a scholarship Feb. 6, and he took an unofficial visit to the school over this past weekend. Gervin tweeted he was "loving" campus Saturday.

    Gervin previously told Evan Petzold of Maize n Brew that he planned on attending a Michigan basketball game. It's unclear if he will take that unofficial visit or any other potential meetings with coaches; verbal commitments are non-binding.

    Notre Dame is less than two weeks removed from landing another top-20 recruiting class for 2017. Scout ranked the Irish 14th overall.

    Gervin gives coach Brian Kelly seven commitments already for 2018. The Irish currently rank behind only Penn State and USC for the upcoming class, though there is plenty of time for those rankings to stay in flux.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 