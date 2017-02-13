Kalon Gervin to Notre Dame: Fighting Irish Land 4-Star CB Prospect

Scout.com

Notre Dame landed an early piece of its 2018 recruiting class Monday, as 4-star cornerback Kalon Gervin announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish:

Gervin is the No. 296 overall player and 28th-ranked cornerback in his high school class, per Scout.com. Starring at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Gervin is Michigan's top-rated corner and is third among players at his position in the Midwest region.

"Kalon is a good sized corner with good speed," Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting manager for Scout, said. "He has been lauded by his coaches and trainers for his technique and work ethic. At Cass Tech, the secondary is always so loaded that sometimes it takes longer for the younger guys to shine."

Notre Dame and Michigan had been considered his likeliest potential destinations. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions gave him a 77 percent chance of landing in South Bend, a probability that rose quickly over the last week.

The Irish offered Gervin a scholarship Feb. 6, and he took an unofficial visit to the school over this past weekend. Gervin tweeted he was "loving" campus Saturday.

Gervin previously told

Notre Dame is less than two weeks removed from landing another top-20 recruiting class for 2017. Scout ranked the Irish 14th overall.

Gervin gives coach Brian Kelly seven commitments already for 2018. The Irish currently rank behind only Penn State and USC for the upcoming class, though there is plenty of time for those rankings to stay in flux.