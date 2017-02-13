Barcelona Transfer News: Aleix Vidal Injury Prompts Meeting, Replacement Rumours

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Robert Fernandez will reportedly hold discussions to determine how to replace the injured Aleix Vidal.

The full-back was stretchered off during the Blaugrana's 6-0 win over Alaves on Saturday in La Liga with a dislocated ankle and will miss the rest of the season as a result. According to Sport, that will prompt a meeting between Luis Enrique and Fernandez, with Sergi Roberto the only option available to the manager in the role.

"Barcelona must decide if they will look into a limited market to replace Vidal, bring back a player who is elsewhere, continue using B team players as backup or to use first team players, like Javier Mascherano, in the position," it's added.

Luis Enrique has reportedly been considering his options at right-back. LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, the injury to Vidal has also prompted the Blaugrana to assess potential options for the summer in the position, with Valencia's Joao Cancelo, rated at €25 million (£21.2 million), said to be the team's primary target.

Additionally, Michel Macedo of Las Palmas, Celta Vigo's Jonny Castro and Eibar man Ander Capa are said to have caught the attention of the Blaugrana scouts.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Vidal. The former Sevilla man looked set to be a flop at the Camp Nou having failed to feature frequently earlier in the season, but he's forced his way into Luis Enrique's reckoning with some dynamic displays at right-back.

As noted by Ben Hayward of Goal, Vidal would have been almost certain to feature in the Copa del Rey final for the Blaugrana, too:

Roberto has shown he can be a capable right-back for Barcelona. Early in the season, in particular, he was exemplary in the position, offering an attacking threat, defensive intensity and intelligence on the ball. However, as the campaign has rumbled on, the midfielder-turned-defender was targeted by opponents.

So regardless of the injury to Vidal, Barcelona may feel they need more cover in the position at the end of the season anyway, and the players aforementioned represent intriguing prospects.

Here's how they compare with Roberto in La Liga matches this season:

La Liga 2016-17: Full-back Comparison Roberto Cancelo Macedo Castro Capa Apps (Sub) 15 (3) 16 (4) 19 14 (5) 14 (2) Assists 4 1 4 3 2 Key passes per game 1.3 0.6 0.6 0.5 1.1 Dribbles per game 1.2 2 0.4 0.7 0.8 Tackles per game 2.4 2.4 1.3 2.6 2.2 Interceptions per game 1.4 2.1 1 2.1 1.7 WhoScored.com

Of the names listed, Cancelo is the most high profile and potentially the most exciting acquisition Barcelona could make.

The Valencia man's game is about getting forward, whipping crosses into the box and committing opposition defenders. This season he's been deployed as a winger at times, although some inconsistent recent form has prompted new manager Voro to bench the 22-year-old.

Cancelo's form has fluctuated this season. Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

While Cancelo has wonderful potential, there are areas of his game that need major refinement, particularly in his defensive work.

Spanish football journalist Sergi Dominguez thinks the club should keep faith in Vidal as a result:

In the short term, Roberto can continue at right-back. Granted, there have been times when he's looked a little uneasy in the role, but as things stand, he's the best option while Vidal recovers.

Having battled so hard to get into the team, Barcelona will surely trust in Vidal to recuperate and recapture his best form. If he does, the Blaugrana have a fine right-back on their hands, but it's no surprise that after such a serious injury, the club are making contingency plans.