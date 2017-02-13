5 Reasons to Believe Arsenal Can Topple Bayern Munich

3 of 6

Mohamed Elneny has returned to lend some support to the Arsenal midfield. Frank Augstein/Associated Press

In recent weeks, Arsenal have had a dearth of midfield options. Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla have been out inured, and Xhaka has been suspended. With Mohamed Elneny also on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, Wenger must have been cursing his decision to allow Jack Wilshere to join Bournemouth on loan.

However, Arsenal’s midfield options are slowly beginning to return. Ahead of the first leg of the Bayern tie, the most promising news is that Elneny is back in the squad and ready to start. The Egyptian made a brief cameo during the Premier League victory over Hull City on Saturday, and even in that short spell on the field, he was able to demonstrate the energy and efficiency that make him such a useful option.

Elneny senses that this could be his moment. Speaking ahead of the Bayern game, per Jamie Smith of Goal, he said: "The team really needs me now. I don't want a vacation or a time off. I want to work hard and play with the team. Everything is going fine here. We all love our coach, and we don't concentrate on anything other than the next game."

The Egyptian is exactly the sort of player Wenger should pick to face Bayern. He's defensively solid, calm in possession and has the stamina to help the Gunners win the physical battle. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also finding his feet in a new central role, The Arsenal midfield is shaping up quite nicely ahead of this Champions League tie.