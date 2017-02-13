AP College Basketball Poll 2017: Complete Week 15 Rankings Released

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Gonzaga isn't slowing down. Villanova isn't far behind. With Kansas also squeaking by on its way to another (likely) Big 12 championship, the top of the college basketball world may be settling in as March draws closer.

Gonzaga remains on its undefeated perch at No. 1 for the third straight week and is followed by Villanova and Kansas for the second consecutive week. Baylor and Arizona round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:

Week 15 AP Rankings Ranking School 1 Gonzaga 2 Villanova 3 Kansas 4 Baylor 5 Arizona 6 UCLA 7 Oregon 8 Louisville 9 West Virginia 10 North Carolina 11 Wisconsin 12 Duke 13 Kentucky 14 Virginia 15 Florida 16 Purdue 17 Florida State 18 Cincinnati 19 SMU 20 Creighton 21 South Carolina 22 Saint Mary's (Cal.) 23 Maryland 24 Butler 25 Notre Dame AP.org

In the trenches of their conference season, Gonzaga and Villanova are in the midst of a muscle-flexing part of their schedule. Winners of a nation-high 26 straight games, the Bulldogs have beaten 18 consecutive opponents by double digits. Their 74-64 road win over Saint Mary's on Saturday cemented them as the class of the West Coast Conference, and they will close their regular season with four games against unranked opponents.

"We're not thinking about all that," forward Johnathan Williams said of an undefeated regular season, per the Associated Press, via ESPN.com. "We're thinking about getting better each and every week because if we keep getting better, nobody can stop us."

Villanova has now won five straight games since its upset loss to Marquette, including a blowout win over Xavier on Saturday. The Wildcats had five players reach double figures and held Xavier to 35 percent shooting as a team.

Kansas escaped road trips to Kansas State and Texas Tech by a combined four points. Josh Jackson knocked down 1-of-2 free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining in Saturday's win against the Red Raiders, part of a 31-point, 11-rebound performance.

Things did not go as swimmingly for Louisville or Oregon this week, which each came up short against ranked opponents. Virginia held the Cardinals to 37 percent shooting and got 18 points from London Perrantes as it pulled away in the second half for a 71-55 win. Louisville scored just 21 points in the second half after going into the break up two points.

Rick Pitino had just seven scholarship players for the game. Forward Deng Adel and center Mangok Mathiang were suspended for missing curfew, while guards Quentin Snider and Tony Hicks were out with injuries. Pitino admitted fatigue likely hurt the Cardinals in the second half.

"I think it was a factor, but we took really good shots in the first half, moved the basketball," Pitino said, per the Associated Press, via ESPN.com. "In the second half, we reverted back to AAU basketball, just jacking up shots."

Oregon watched itself blow a 19-point lead against UCLA as the Bruins fought back for an 82-79 win. Five Bruins players were in double figures, led by a 15-point, 11-rebound afternoon from Lonzo Ball. Oregon floundered offensively in the second half after looking borderline unstoppable in the first 20 minutes.

Twelve Top 25 teams lost one game, though this was a fairly quiet week overall. No Top 25 teams lost two straight games, and most of the upsets were relatively explainable. The likes of Virginia and Florida State got caught up in road trips against probable tournament teams. North Carolina, Cincinnati, Saint Mary's and Xavier joined Oregon and Louisville among teams that lost to Top 25 outfits.

Maryland suffered perhaps the worst loss of the week, falling 70-64 on a road trip to Penn State. Lamar Stevens scored 25 points for the Nittany Lions, who got to the free-throw line 38 times. Maryland shot just 33.9 percent from the floor, dropping its second straight conference matchup before recovering later in the week to beat Ohio State.

South Carolina's loss to Alabama and Butler's dropping a game to Providence ranked among the other notable defeats over the last seven days.

Notre Dame re-enters the poll at No. 25 this week, replacing Xavier. Cincinnati's seven-spot drop to No. 18 is the worst among Top 25 schools, while SMU's six-spot leap to No. 19 ties Duke (previously No. 18) for the best.