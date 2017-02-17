B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, February 17-19

1 of 13

After a quite outstanding round of European action, domestic football takes centre stage this weekend.

We have league action in Spain, Germany and Italy, while the FA Cup takes pride of place in England.

Fresh from their battering at the hands of Bayern Munich, Arsenal face non-league outfit Sutton United. Surely not?

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has his finger on the pulse of English football and will give his verdict on the FA Cup games, while Italian football guru Adam Digby is charged with deciphering what's going on in Serie A.

Spanish football expert Karl Matchett will look after La Liga, and German football authority Lars Pollmann will select his winners in the Bundesliga.