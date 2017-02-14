Valentine's Special: 5 Overseas Signings Who Stole Liverpool Fans' Hearts

1 of 7

Fernando Torres and Xabi Alonso won the hearts of Liverpool fans after arriving from Spain. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate the ones we love (mainly by giving them tacky presents and a cheap card).

However, not all relationships can last forever. In football, while followers remain loyal to their club throughout the good times and the bad, players tend to come and go.

While you try not to get too attached along the way, it's impossible not to hold a torch for certain individuals.

Right now, Liverpool fans have fallen head over heels for Sadio Mane. Signed from Southampton, the Senegal international caught the eye in the first half of the season.

But when Mane was away to represent his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, those back on Merseyside longed for his return.

There was a feeling of relief on Saturday as the forward marked his first start for Liverpool in 2017 by scoring both goals in the 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Mane is the latest flame for Liverpool fans, but what about those who are no longer around?

To mark Saint Valentine's special day, Bleacher Report has picked out five overseas recruits who captured the hearts of the Anfield faithful before moving on.

Please note: Only signings made in the Premier League were considered for this list.