Lucas Digne Discusses Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Barcelona 'Religion'

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne has hailed the "incredible" talent of team-mates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, and he has also compared the Catalan club to a "religion."

Digne signed for Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer on a permanent deal, having spent the previous season on loan at Roma. Ahead of a return to his former club in the UEFA Champions League, the defender was asked about what it's like to play and train alongside the three attackers aforementioned.

"It's incredible, it's incredible," he told Omnisport (h/t Yahoo Sport). "They are the best strikers in the world and it's a pleasure to be able to be with them as men and as players. It's the same thing during trainings and games. They can do incredible things. I think everybody can see short clips of our trainings. They don't need to prove their quality, it's really incredible."

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Since Suarez joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014, he's formed a brilliant relationship with Messi and Neymar.

Although they all differ in terms of style, they're so attuned to the talents of one another and have conjured some breathtaking pieces of play in Blaugrana colours; since the Uruguayan arrived in Catalonia, Barca have won two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and the UEFA Champions League.

Per Sport Extra HD, the trio have been astonishingly prolific:

The ferocity of Suarez and the flair of Neymar are enough to cause problems for any team in world football. But Messi remains the man who pulls the strings when Barcelona march forward.

Despite Barca's struggle to keep pace with Real Madrid in La Liga this season—they currently sit a point behind their rivals having played two matches more—Messi has been in sensational form throughout 2016-17. Digne did his best to put the No. 10's influence into words.

"It's magic," said the France international. "It's natural for [Messi]. I can't explain it. He has something more than anybody else. He's on another planet."

When asked how would he go about stopping him, the left-back added: "I try to put him on his right foot, but it's always difficult, or we have to be many players on him."

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Per Rafael Hernandez, Messi is well on his way to becoming the most prolific player European football has ever seen:

Digne also commented on the pressure that comes with playing for a club like Barcelona.

"For me Barca is the biggest club in the world, and I think it's the same for everybody," he said. "It's a way of playing, it's a bit like a religion, it's something very powerful."

The 23-year-old has been battling with Jordi Alba for a spot in the Barca side since he joined in the summer. As such, he's been limited to just 10 league starts, although he has impressed plenty tied to the Camp Nou with his willingness to burst forward and energy to provide defensive cover.

For any member of the Barcelona side, playing alongside Messi, Suarez and Neymar must be a joyous experience, as they possess the talent to fire the team to a major honours. However, with a big deficit to make up in La Liga and a testing tie with PSG to come in the Champions League, manager Luis Enrique needs other members of the squad to contribute too.