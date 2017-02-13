NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Full Preview and Odds for Every Participant

Harry How/Getty Images

NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans will shift attention away from on-court rivalries and star players bickering with management to instead shine a spotlight on the most skilled athletes in the league.

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest no longer features household names like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or Vince Carter. This year, two of the participants play fewer than 22 minutes per game.

In 2014, Washington Wizards guard John Wall won the event in New Orleans. In 2017, at the same venue, two particular players could add buzz to their names. According to OddsShark, one of the unknowns could pull off an upset as a sleeper pick:

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Betting Odds Participant Team Odds Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic -200 Derrick Jones Jr. Phoenix Suns +155 Glenn Robinson III Indiana Pacers +750 DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers +1200 OddsShark

Will we see a dark-horse competitor win the Slam Dunk Contest at the Smoothie King Center? Tune in to the event on TNT at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Aaron Gordon

Are you looking for a safe bet? The Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon goes into this event as the clear-cut favorite due to his history. If not for a perfect final round for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine last year, Gordon would be defending his NBA Slam Dunk Contest title.

However, Gordon doesn't have an established challenger in his way on Saturday. That doesn't mean he'll walk onto the court and cruise through the competition to hoist the trophy, though. He must show the same hang time and more creativity to keep his challengers at bay.

As shown in the highlight video above, Gordon leaps high enough to headbutt the rim. He'll likely hop over at least two props during the contest. With an emphasis on his insane vertical, the Magic forward could take home the trophy that eluded him last year.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. is the underdog dunker pegged as Gordon's top competition. Take a quick look at the highlight video above to understand the hype behind a 19-year-old rookie averaging 3.3 minutes per game during the regular season.

The video highlights Jones' athleticism and creativity on the finish. He shows the ability to contort his body and jam with smooth movement. The Suns forward looks like a natural when he's creating poetry in motion.

Some question whether the rookie will be equipped to shine under the bright lights. Jones can also view this contest as an opportunity to put his name on the radar without much to lose.

Glenn Robinson III

Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III's minutes and production have increased over the past two seasons with the team. He's playing 21.8 minutes per game in 2016-17, averaging 6.0 points per contest.

On Saturday, Robinson could add a trophy to his young career portfolio. For those who tuned in to the NBA Summer League approximately a year-and-a-half ago, you might have come across the forward's smooth 360 dunk, shown above.

Robinson looked casual finishing a fast break with a complete spin. His athleticism should remind spectators of Desmond Mason, who won the 2001 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Washington D.C.

DeAndre Jordan

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan carries the biggest name but the least likely odds to win the event. Should the 6'11" rim-rocker garner more respect than that? Unless he's bringing teammate Chris Paul with him, OddsShark nailed it.

Jordan has a reputation of dunking on the opposition with minimal creativity. Of course, he's simply looking to score two points and maybe draw a foul during the game. For a contest in which ingenuity tops everything else, don't expect the Clippers center to advance to the final round.

Fortunately for Jordan, he likely accepted the invitation to the contest as fun and games while also celebrating his first All-Star Game as a reserve. Then again, he may surprise everyone and bring the big man back to prominence in the event.