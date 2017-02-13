Manchester United Transfer News: Fabinho's Father Talks Red Devils, City, More

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Monaco star Fabinho is in talks with Manchester United and Manchester City over a move, but according to his father, he perhaps has a preference for the latter.

Per Get French Football News, he told French TV show J+1:

The 23-year-old joined the Ligue 1 outfit as a right-back in 2013 and impressed there in his first three seasons at the club with defensive solidity, incisive attacking play and consistent level of performance.

Here's a selection of his highlights from last year:

A versatile performer, Fabinho also proved capable of covering as a holding midfielder and has played that position exclusively this season, helping Monaco in their title challenge.

The club's excellent campaign thus far has seen them score 75 goals and concede 23 in 25 matches, putting them three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Here are the Brazilian's Ligue 1 numbers from last season, in which he ostensibly played at right-back, and this season as a holding midfielder, courtesy of Squawka:

Fabinho Ligue 1 Stats 2015-16 vs. 2016-17 2015-16 (RB) 2016-17 (DM) Apps 34 24 Minutes 3,060 1,953 Goals 6 5 Assists 4 1 Chances Created per 90 mins 0.74 0.83 Tackles Won per 90 mins 2.62 2.67 Interceptions per 90 mins 2.24 1.84 Clearances per 90 mins 2.88 1.84 Aerial Duels Won per 90 mins 1.82 1.20 Successful Take-Ons per 90 mins 0.85 1.15 Pass Completion 81% 84% Squawka

At Old Trafford, signing a new central midfielder is likely to be more of a priority in the summer than recruiting another full-back, so it's likely that's where Fabinho would be deployed if he were to join United.

The Red Devils need a long-term replacement for the 35-year-old Michael Carrick, while Marouane Fellaini isn't a particularly convincing performer.

Fabinho wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for the Englishman, but he's a far more mobile, technically adept and intelligent player than Fellaini and so would make a strong addition to the squad.

At City, the need for fresh blood at full-back is far more pressing, so he'd likely be tasked with playing there.

Football journalist Shane Burns believes the Brazilian would fit in well at the Etihad Stadium:

Arsenal could also benefit from his services, as they still lack steel in midfield and quality cover for Hector Bellerin, though Barcelona don't especially need him in either position as they have Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal at right-back and Sergio Busquets and Javier Mascherano as holding midfield options.

Monaco are an exciting prospect at the moment, particularly if they hold on to win the league, but playing for one of the Premier League's top clubs will likely be tempting.

The Sky Blues perhaps have the advantage in this race, but much could also depend on whether both sides qualify for the UEFA Champions League and how determined they are to land him—he may yet end up at United.