    UEFA Champions LeagueDownload App

    Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Round of 16

    MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and FC Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena on February 4, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    Matches between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League have been common down the years, although their upcoming last-16 tussle still has the aura of an unmissable encounter.

    The German giants will host the first leg of the tie at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday and will be desperate to make home advantage count. Carlo Ancelotti's side may be top of the Bundesliga, but there have been signs of frailty in some recent displays; those in attendance will be keen to see an improved performance against the Gunners.

    Arsenal will hope to capitalise on those vulnerabilities, although they're not in a strong run of form themselves as things stand. A 2-0 win over Hull City was welcome relief on Saturday after back-to-back defeats, although the display was far from convincing.

    Given the respective strengths and weaknesses of each side, a fascinating encounter is in store. Here are the details on where to catch the action, the latest team news and a look at how this clash between two of European football's biggest names will pan out.

          

    Date: Wednesday, February 15

    Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

    TV Info: BT Sport (UK), FOX Sports (U.S.)

    Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), FOX Soccer 2GO (U.S.)

          

    Team News

    Bayern Munich: Jerome Boateng is a long-term absentee at the back for Bayern. Ancelotti has big decisions to make up top, including whether to stick with the struggling Thomas Muller or risk Franck Ribery, who has been suffering with a hamstring problem.

    Likely XI: Manuel Neuer; Philipp Lahm, Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez, David Alaba; Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal; Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski

    Arsenal: Arsene Wenger will be able to call upon Granit Xhaka to bolster his midfield, with the Swiss serving a suspension in the Premier League. Hector Bellerin also returned to the XI for the clash with Hull in a big boost for the Gunners.

    Likely XI: Petr Cech; Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal; Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka; Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck; Alexis Sanchez

          

    Preview

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Although plenty would have sighed when Arsenal and Bayern were paired once again in the draw, there was a sense that this season represented a fine chance for the Gunners to finally get the better of the German champions over two legs.

    Since the draw, the Gunners have regressed slightly, losing critical matches at Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea to fall out of contention in the Premier League title race. But they'll still be confident of upsetting the Bayern back four—especially with Sanchez in such good form.

    The Chilean was on hand to bag a brace against Hull at the weekend; per Sky Sports Statto, he's never been so prolific in front of goal:

    Sanchez has the intelligence and dynamism to ruffle a few feathers at the Allianz Arena, but, in Bayern, Arsenal are up against a real juggernaut.

    Boateng's absence is significant for Munich, but their squad is bursting with quality all over the pitch. In midfield, the wrecking ball that is Arturo Vidal is a perfect accompaniment for the playmaking talents of Thiago Alcantara, while Arjen Robben, Ribery, Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman are wide players to make any manager envious.

    Bayern have so much depth in attack.
    Bayern have so much depth in attack.TF-Images/Getty Images

    The player most feared at Bayern is Robert Lewandowski, though. The Poland international is balletic in his general play but aggressive and incisive when the ball drops to him in the box.

    Football journalist Kristan Heneage recently praised the multifaceted qualities of the striker:

    With 20 goals scored in the Bundesliga and Champions League already this season, keeping Lewandowski quiet must be Arsenal's modus operandi at the Allianz Arena, meaning the visitors need big performances from Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

    Arsenal have the versatility and the talent to take a positive result into the second leg of this tie, although far too frequently this season they've crumbled when the pressure really bites. Bayern, while still struggling to forge an identity, are a team packed full of proven winners; it's a mentality that'll be key in determining this encounter.

    Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Arsenal

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 