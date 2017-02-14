Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Round of 16

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Matches between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League have been common down the years, although their upcoming last-16 tussle still has the aura of an unmissable encounter.

The German giants will host the first leg of the tie at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday and will be desperate to make home advantage count. Carlo Ancelotti's side may be top of the Bundesliga, but there have been signs of frailty in some recent displays; those in attendance will be keen to see an improved performance against the Gunners.

Arsenal will hope to capitalise on those vulnerabilities, although they're not in a strong run of form themselves as things stand. A 2-0 win over Hull City was welcome relief on Saturday after back-to-back defeats, although the display was far from convincing.

Given the respective strengths and weaknesses of each side, a fascinating encounter is in store. Here are the details on where to catch the action, the latest team news and a look at how this clash between two of European football's biggest names will pan out.

Date: Wednesday, February 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), FOX Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), FOX Soccer 2GO (U.S.)

Team News

Bayern Munich: Jerome Boateng is a long-term absentee at the back for Bayern. Ancelotti has big decisions to make up top, including whether to stick with the struggling Thomas Muller or risk Franck Ribery, who has been suffering with a hamstring problem.

Likely XI: Manuel Neuer; Philipp Lahm, Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez, David Alaba; Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal; Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski

Arsenal: Arsene Wenger will be able to call upon Granit Xhaka to bolster his midfield, with the Swiss serving a suspension in the Premier League. Hector Bellerin also returned to the XI for the clash with Hull in a big boost for the Gunners.

Likely XI: Petr Cech; Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal; Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka; Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck; Alexis Sanchez

Preview

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Although plenty would have sighed when Arsenal and Bayern were paired once again in the draw, there was a sense that this season represented a fine chance for the Gunners to finally get the better of the German champions over two legs.

Since the draw, the Gunners have regressed slightly, losing critical matches at Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea to fall out of contention in the Premier League title race. But they'll still be confident of upsetting the Bayern back four—especially with Sanchez in such good form.

The Chilean was on hand to bag a brace against Hull at the weekend; per Sky Sports Statto, he's never been so prolific in front of goal:

Sanchez has the intelligence and dynamism to ruffle a few feathers at the Allianz Arena, but, in Bayern, Arsenal are up against a real juggernaut.

Boateng's absence is significant for Munich, but their squad is bursting with quality all over the pitch. In midfield, the wrecking ball that is Arturo Vidal is a perfect accompaniment for the playmaking talents of Thiago Alcantara, while Arjen Robben, Ribery, Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman are wide players to make any manager envious.

Bayern have so much depth in attack. TF-Images/Getty Images

The player most feared at Bayern is Robert Lewandowski, though. The Poland international is balletic in his general play but aggressive and incisive when the ball drops to him in the box.

Football journalist Kristan Heneage recently praised the multifaceted qualities of the striker:

With 20 goals scored in the Bundesliga and Champions League already this season, keeping Lewandowski quiet must be Arsenal's modus operandi at the Allianz Arena, meaning the visitors need big performances from Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal have the versatility and the talent to take a positive result into the second leg of this tie, although far too frequently this season they've crumbled when the pressure really bites. Bayern, while still struggling to forge an identity, are a team packed full of proven winners; it's a mentality that'll be key in determining this encounter.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Arsenal