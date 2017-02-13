Oakland Raiders Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market

1 of 7

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Over the past two offseasons, the Oakland Raiders have signed high-profile free agents to address holes on the roster, and it's expedited their journey back to relevancy.

In 2015, wide receiver Michael Crabtree and center Rodney Hudson joined the Silver and Black; both have maintained their starting positions as major contributors to an ascending offense.

The following year, Kelechi Osemele signed the most lucrative deal among offensive guards based on yearly averages, per Spotrac. Linebacker Bruce Irvin left a team one year removed from back-to-back Super Bowl trips for an upstart squad seeking a vocal leader on defense. The acquisitions helped propel the Raiders to 12-4 and their first postseason berth in 14 years.

Unlike the previous offseasons, the Raiders come into free agency with extra allure as a team atop the AFC. For the first time in over a decade, free agents may view Oakland as a destination to contend for a Super Bowl. Of course, high-profile players will still demand exorbitant salaries.

Nonetheless, GM Reggie McKenzie should pay close attention to value vs. dollar amount. He intends to extend quarterback Derek Carr and pass-rusher Khalil Mack in the near future, per CSN Bay Area reporter Scott Bair. With cash stashed away for the Raiders' stars, the front office should address roster needs with quality talent—not necessarily the best player at the position.

Which players should be on the Raiders' shortlist once negotiations open March 7?