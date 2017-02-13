Oakland Raiders Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market
Oakland Raiders Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market
Over the past two offseasons, the Oakland Raiders have signed high-profile free agents to address holes on the roster, and it's expedited their journey back to relevancy.
In 2015, wide receiver Michael Crabtree and center Rodney Hudson joined the Silver and Black; both have maintained their starting positions as major contributors to an ascending offense.
The following year, Kelechi Osemele signed the most lucrative deal among offensive guards based on yearly averages, per Spotrac. Linebacker Bruce Irvin left a team one year removed from back-to-back Super Bowl trips for an upstart squad seeking a vocal leader on defense. The acquisitions helped propel the Raiders to 12-4 and their first postseason berth in 14 years.
Unlike the previous offseasons, the Raiders come into free agency with extra allure as a team atop the AFC. For the first time in over a decade, free agents may view Oakland as a destination to contend for a Super Bowl. Of course, high-profile players will still demand exorbitant salaries.
Nonetheless, GM Reggie McKenzie should pay close attention to value vs. dollar amount. He intends to extend quarterback Derek Carr and pass-rusher Khalil Mack in the near future, per CSN Bay Area reporter Scott Bair. With cash stashed away for the Raiders' stars, the front office should address roster needs with quality talent—not necessarily the best player at the position.
Which players should be on the Raiders' shortlist once negotiations open March 7?
Inside Linebacker
Overview
It's important for the Raiders to address this position with a twofold approach: via free agency and the draft. Though debatable, inside linebacker lists as the weakest position on the roster. Irvin stands alone as the quality player on the back end of the front seven. We could see him move inside pending Aldon Smith's return to the field, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Best Fit: Dont'a Hightower
According to Spotrac, linebacker Dont'a Hightower will command approximately $10.1 million on the market. It's a steep price, but it's time for the front office to solidify the position. After watching linebacker Curtis Lofton flame out of the league after the 2015 season in Oakland and Ben Heeney lose green-dot responsibilities before the previous season started, McKenzie should re-sign linebacker Perry Riley or a surefire starter.
According to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, Hightower didn't attend the New England Patriots' victory parade because he's tired of the cold, snow, rain and sleet during the season. He wouldn't have to worry about the elements in California.
CSNNE.com's Tom E. Curran expects him to hit the market with an open mind. As a versatile inside linebacker, Hightower could solve intermediate pass-coverage issues, chase down ball-carriers and pressure the pocket.
Best Value: Zach Brown
The Raiders missed out on linebacker Zach Brown during the previous offseason. He'll hit the market again in March. The Buffalo Bills already have inside linebackers Reggie Ragland and Preston Brown under contract, which indicates the Pro Bowl linebacker will look elsewhere for a roster spot.
Brown isn't a complete linebacker. His dollar value won't amount to Hightower's, but the sixth-year pro would provide coverage ability on the weak side and in man coverage against tight ends.
Interior Defensive Lineman
Overview
When addressing the run defense, it starts with the defensive front; Oakland ranked No. 23 in that category in 2016. Defensive tackle Dan Williams looked formidable in the trenches during his first year. However, he fell behind Justin Ellis during the following season. Both defensive linemen performed poorly in 2016.
The Raiders should consider an interior lineman who can line up at 5-technique defensive end or 3-technique defensive tackle. Defensive end Jihad Ward finished his rookie season as a nonfactor. Denico Autry flashes as a pass-rusher but struggles against the run.
Best Fit: Calais Campbell
Raiders fans have their sights set on Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell as the antidote for a sputtering run defense. At 30 years old, he's not showing signs of slowing down. In his ninth season, he logged eight sacks, six passes defensed and scored a defensive touchdown.
It's worth mentioning his career-long attachment to the Cardinals. If the Raiders can pry him away, he'll cost approximately $8.3 million on the market.
Best Value: Chris Baker
Oakland could save $1 million on an alternative to Campbell by pursuing Chris Baker. The Washington Redskins defensive lineman racked up 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons. In case interior lineman Mario Edwards Jr. continues to battle injuries, the front line needs another quality starter on the opposite side.
Right Tackle
Overview
In four seasons, right tackle Menelik Watson has only suited up for 27 games and started 17 as a second-round pick out of Florida State. He'll probably sign elsewhere. Austin Howard recently tweeted thanks to those who reached out to him after he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He should be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season, but it wouldn't hurt to have solid Plan B in place.
Best Fit: Sebastian Vollmer
Offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer missed the entire 2016 season with a hip injury, which may put a dent in his market value in March. However, Vollmer's performances from 2009 to 2015 should command a sizable deal. If McKenzie lands him, he would likely start at right tackle. Pending an injury to Donald Penn, Vollmer could also fill in on the opposite side.
Best Value: Ricky Wagner
Offensive tackle Ricky Wagner has alternated good and poor years since his substandard rookie season. He made sure to put together his best campaign going into free agency.
With fluctuating yearly performances, it's not a given that Wagner takes over for Howard, though it would provide competition and depth at right tackle.
Wide Receiver
Overview
Wide receiver Seth Roberts' catch percentage dipped below 50 percent in the previous season. His drops fell in line with the general theme among the receiver corps. Andre Holmes will hit the free-agent market and likely pursue a spot where he's not the fourth option. Oakland needs a reliable pass-catcher to push for the No. 3 spot.
Best Fit: Terrence Williams
Terrence Williams fell to fourth among the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers in targets, receptions and receiving yards, but he hauled in 72.1 percent of his targets. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott built a rapport with wideout Cole Beasley, vaulting him to the top of multiple receiving categories.
Williams could sign with the Raiders and re-establish himself as an emerging receiver. At 6'2", 210 pounds, he's also a big-body target in the red zone.
Best Value: Anquan Boldin
At 36 years old, wideout Anquan Boldin doesn't have an iota of breakaway speed, but the football sticks to his hands like Velcro. He logged eight touchdown catches with a 70.5 percent catch rate during the 2016 season.
The Raiders could lure Boldin into the Black Hole with slightly less than $3 million for a year. The gritty veteran pass-catcher could even out the unit's ongoing drop issues.
Defensive Back
Overview
Don't expect the front office to boot cornerback Sean Smith after one subpar season. If he’s released, the team would still owe $4.25 million in dead money, per Over the Cap. It's best to keep him around for at least another year and compensate for his lack of makeup speed when trailing in coverage. Nonetheless, in a passing league, a roster will always need assets in the secondary.
Best Fit: Nate Allen
Safety Nate Allen somewhat redeemed himself after an injury-riddled 2015 season. As a reserve defensive back, the savvy veteran logged two interceptions and three passes defensed in 14 games. Beyond the box score, he didn't miss as many tackles compared to his first year in Oakland.
Other teams may not be impressed with his production over the past two years, but he's worth a short-term deal to back up safeties Reggie Nelson and Karl Joseph.
Best Value: Micah Hyde
Green Bay Packers defensive back Micah Hyde outperformed his fifth-round draft tag at both safety positions and cornerback over the past four seasons. He also showed a knack for forcing turnovers, with eight total interceptions.
Hyde has the ability to line up at four different spots in the secondary in Oakland. He could fill in for Smith if he shows a lapse in deep coverage, take over for Joseph or Nelson in case of injuries or push T.J. Carrie out of the slot position. The do-it-all defensive back holds tremendous value on the free-agent market because of his versatility.
Quarterback
Overview
We all watched the Raiders struggle to replace Carr under center. No one on the free-agent market could duplicate the franchise centerpiece. Needless to say, after watching quarterbacks Matt McGloin and Connor Cook struggle in Week 17 and the postseason, the Raiders need an active veteran arm as the primary backup.
Best Fit: Brian Hoyer
One way or another, quarterback Brian Hoyer has played at least three games in each of the last four seasons. He's the prototypical backup signal-caller who plays well in spurts but is unable to sustain high-level play.
Assuming Carr returns to action without any lingering effects from a broken fibula, Hoyer may not see the field. Nonetheless, the coaching staff may opt to sit Carr earlier in blowout games. In 2016, Hoyer completed 67 percent of his throws and tossed six touchdown passes in relief duty.
Best Value: Josh McCown
At 37 years old, quarterback Josh McCown may fold after a few hits in the pocket. However, if the Raiders feel comfortable with Cook as the primary backup behind Carr, a signal-caller who's spent 14 years in the league could provide some pointers for the young passer.
Stats provided by NFL.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!