UFC 208 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into UFC Fight Night 105

The Real Fight: The UFC vs. Its Bloated Roster

The Stakes

The UFC is trimming its roster in a big way right now, and that adds obvious stakes to many of the fights on this card. There are many, many middling competitors and fighters who haven't posted strong showings in the Octagon to this point. For many of these fighters, a loss (or even a less-than-impressive win) could lead to a pink slip.

The Question

Who is getting cut?

Analysis

It's always awful asking which fighters are going to be released, but that's an unfortunate part of the UFC. Every few years, a market correction occurs, and the promotion will cut a few dozen names.

On Friday, 32 fighters were removed from the UFC's active roster list. While some were recent retirees like Tim Kennedy and Aisling Daly, a number of slipping veterans were also seemingly released, a group that included Takeya Mizugaki, Rick Story, Cole Miller and Francisco Rivera.

Unfortunately, these downsizing periods are rarely a "pull off the Band-Aid" affair and last for weeks on end with trigger-happy talent relations executives watching each and every event. This upcoming Fight Night is no different and will likely be the last UFC fight for a number of the competitors.