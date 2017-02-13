UFC 208 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into UFC Fight Night 105

4 of 6

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The Fight: Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos

The Real Fight: Carla Esparza vs. Another Long Layoff

The Stakes

Carla Esparza remains the No. 3-ranked strawweight on the UFC's ranking, but there are serious questions about what state the former champion is in with just one fight to her name since dropping the title in early 2015. She has the chance to answer some of those, however, by facing her rival from The Ultimate Fighter season 20, Randa Markos.

The Question

How will Carla Esparza look in her return?

Analysis

Esparza was widely considered the best 115-pound female fighter in the world when she won the Invicta FC title in 2013. That honor earned her top seeding in TUF20's strawweight championship tournament, and she lived up to that by becoming the inaugural champ after four largely dominant wins over Angela Hill, Tecia Torres, Jessica Penne and Rose Namajunas.

At the time, it felt like that was going to be the start of a lengthy run with the title, but Esparza was absolutely thrashed by Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her first defense.

That loss still looms large over Esparza's career, but coming off a 2016 win over Juliana Lima, she has the chance to start a new winning streak at Fight Night 105. She'll need to post a strong performance over the 2-3 Markos in order to justify her continued inclusion in the top five of the hyper-competitive strawweight division.

She has the right tools to do it, though, and the division would certainly benefit from her continued elite status.