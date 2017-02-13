Gabriel Jesus Can Follow Lionel Messi, Neymar as World's Best, Says Ronaldinho

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Ronaldinho believes Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus will one day take over from Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar as the world's best player.

Per the Mirror's David Anderson, the Brazil legend was full of praise for his compatriot:

Manchester City have a very special player with Gabriel Jesus. Maybe even, in the future, the best player in the world. At the moment it is Messi. I have always said I think one day it will be Neymar. But at 19, in the future, it can be Gabriel. He has all the abilities to make that happen.

Jesus arrived at City in January and has already displaced Sergio Aguero in the starting lineup, notching three goals and two assists in his first four appearances for the club.

