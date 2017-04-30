4-Star RB Prospect Jamal Elliott Commits to Oregon Ducks

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The Oregon Ducks added an explosive playmaker to their future offense Sunday when running back prospect Jamal Elliott joined their 2018 recruiting class.

Elliott announced his commitment on Twitter:

The Ducks have had a busy weekend, securing commitments from four others Saturday. Here's a look at their haul from the last two days, per Scout:

Player Pos. Rank Overall Rank Adrian Jackson, OLB 7 115 Isaiah Bolden, CB 16 161 Jamal Elliott, RB 15 227 Dawson Jaramillo, OT 27 N/A Spencer Webb, TE 52 N/A Source: Scout

Elliott, who is 5'10" and 180 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 227 overall player, No. 15 running back and No. 2 running back from the state of North Carolina in his class.

He drew plenty of attention from a number of notable programs during his recruiting cycle, and Wisconsin, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others, were all included on Scout's list of interested schools at one point.

Hudl captured some of his impressive highlights that surely caught the eye of those blue-chip programs:

ESPN.com provided a breakdown of Elliott's game and pointed to his patience and vision in the backfield. He uses that combination to wait until holes open up, which he then explodes through with his cutting ability.

The scouting report also says he can make defenders miss in space and praises his pass-catching skills. The receiving aspect of his game enables Elliott to stay on the field for all three downs, and his vision allows his offense to remain steady and ahead of the chains.

He is also capable of game-breaking plays in the open field, which will force opposing defenses to bring additional help into the box and open up the passing attack.

It is clear Elliott is loaded with potential, and he will now have the chance to bulk up in a college training program. If he reaches his ceiling, he should compete for playing time early in his career and become one of Oregon's marquee additions in this class.