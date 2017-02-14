Ranking Every SEC Coach by Their Recruiting Skills

1 of 15

The road to winning a trophy like this often begins with beating out other coaches and teams for top-notch recruits. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There’s been a significant shift in the Southeastern Conference.

From 2006-12, the league won seven straight national championships, and while Alabama was clearly leading the way, a number of other schools were able to make their mark as well.

But while Alabama is still regularly playing for crowns, the others have not been able to keep pace. Outside of Nick Saban there’s only two active head coaches in the league who have won or tied for an SEC division title and advanced to the SEC Championship Game, Jim McElwain at Florida and Gus Malzahn at Auburn.

As always, it begins with recruiting, and with national signing day recently putting a bow on the 2017 class, fans already have an idea about which teams might be playing for the next few championships.

While considering which SEC head coaches are the best recruiters, each team ranking by Scout.com is included minus the calendar year he was hired. For example, Saban landed in Tuscaloosa in January 2007, just a month before national signing day, so that year isn’t listed.

Readers should also take into consideration that the class for the first year listed may have been primarily put together by the coaches’ predecessor.