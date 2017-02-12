    Kansas State FootballDownload App

    Bill Snyder Reportedly Hospitalized: Updates on KSU Coach's Status and Recovery

    MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Bill Snyder (C) of the Kansas State Wildcats gets carried off the field, after winning his 200th career game against the Kansas Jayhawks on November 26, 2016 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Kansas State Wildcats head football coach Bill Snyder was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue this offseason, per Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle.

    Continue for updates.

    Snyder Plans on Coaching in Spring

    Sunday, Feb. 12

    Robinett noted the severity of the issue isn't known but added "he has responded well to treatment thus far and hopes to coach the Wildcats during spring practices."

    According to Robinett's sources, the timing of the hospital visits aren't known either, although he has missed some work days and hasn't attended recent Wildcats basketball games, which he typically does during the offseason.

    The 77-year-old Snyder led Kansas State to a 9-4 record and AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl victory over the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2016 season. He also reached 200 wins in his career (currently 202-105-1) during the campaign.

    Robinett noted Snyder doesn't plan on retiring. He recently inked the No. 59 recruiting class for 2017, per Scout's rankings, and is looking to lead the Wildcats to their eighth straight bowl game.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 