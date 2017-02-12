Bill Snyder Reportedly Hospitalized: Updates on KSU Coach's Status and Recovery

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas State Wildcats head football coach Bill Snyder was hospitalized for an undisclosed health issue this offseason, per Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle.

Snyder Plans on Coaching in Spring

Sunday, Feb. 12

Robinett noted the severity of the issue isn't known but added "he has responded well to treatment thus far and hopes to coach the Wildcats during spring practices."

According to Robinett's sources, the timing of the hospital visits aren't known either, although he has missed some work days and hasn't attended recent Wildcats basketball games, which he typically does during the offseason.

The 77-year-old Snyder led Kansas State to a 9-4 record and AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl victory over the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2016 season. He also reached 200 wins in his career (currently 202-105-1) during the campaign.

Robinett noted Snyder doesn't plan on retiring. He recently inked the No. 59 recruiting class for 2017, per Scout's rankings, and is looking to lead the Wildcats to their eighth straight bowl game.