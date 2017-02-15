5 Problems the Golden State Warriors Must Solve Before Playoff Time

1 of 6

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors opened last season on a 24-game winning streak. They would need to close this campaign with 27 straight victories to match that group's record-setting win total.

Clearly, the sky is falling. Well, that or the Warriors had a few slight stumbles adjusting to several roster changes, are being careful not to overextend themselves in the regular season and have taken a couple injury hits of late.

The good news: Golden State is once again historically great, sporting an unprecedented point differential of plus-12.6 points per game. The scarier news: There are problem areas in need of cleaning up, meaning the club's ceiling has yet to be reached.

Some issues are bigger than others, and none have seriously threatened their position atop the NBA standings. But if the Dubs want to raise their second championship banner in three years, they could increase their odds by quieting these concerns.