Bray Wyatt Will Help Randy Orton Have His Greatest WWE WrestleMania Match Ever

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 crowned a first-time WWE champion as Bray Wyatt ended John Cena's historic 16th world title reign.

The victory sets up an anticipated matchup between Wyatt and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 in a battle between disciple and leader.

Orton's run with The Wyatt Family was viewed as a temporary pairing that would set up a nice plot twist for a feud that dates back several months. But to the surprise of many, Orton remained a Wyatt Family member—even winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with his newfound brethren. His extended stay as a Wyatt makes a Wyatt-Orton feud a significant upgrade from the potential Cena-Orton matchup that could have happened had the former world champion retained.

Orton has found new life as a member of The Wyatt Family, and the countdown to when The Viper is going to go back to his roots and defy The Eater of Worlds will create an exciting tension between the two. It only makes it all the more confusing that WWE recently pulled the trigger on Luke Harper turning his back on Wyatt and once again leaving The Wyatt Family. Is Harper set to once again be drawn back in if and when Orton goes rogue?

WrestleMania is usually where Orton goes to die. He missed WrestleMania 32 and had an all-time highlight the previous year with an insane RKO on Seth Rollins.

Outside of that moment, his scheduled match against Batista was changed due to the undeniable pressures of Daniel Bryan's "Yes!" Movement at WrestleMania 30, he was Shield bait alongside Big Show and Sheamus at WrestleMania 29, he lost to Kane in a forgettable match at WrestleMania XXVIII and he was in a similarly forgettable contest against CM Punk at WrestleMania XXVII.

Orton jerked the curtain against The Legacy at WrestleMania XXVI and failed at the impossible task of following The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXV.

It's not easy being Orton in April, but with a well-constructed storyline against a character who WWE finally seems to be fully invested in, Orton can easily shake his WrestleMania demons and once again have his immense talent live up to the magnitude of WWE's biggest event.

