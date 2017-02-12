Mychal Kendricks Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on Eagles LB

Evan Habeeb/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly "willing to move on from Mychal Kendricks" during the offseason, per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. Kempski added "it is anticipated" some teams will be interested in the linebacker.

Trade Would Help in Eagles' Money-Saving Goals

Kempski noted in a separate article the Eagles are looking to free up cap space before free agency this season, and he pointed to a Kendricks trade as one way to accomplish that. According to Kempski, Philadelphia would save $1.8 million of the $6.6 million Kendricks would count against the cap in 2017 with a trade or release.

Kempski offered another option and said the Eagles could make the linebacker a "June 1st cut."

That would save Philadelphia $5 million this year, but $3.2 million in dead money would carry into 2018. Kempski clarified the Eagles aren't expected to make such a move in an effort to delay the salary-cap hit Kendricks' potential release would represent.

The trade talks come on the heels of Kendricks' worst season from a statistical perspective. He notched just 32 combined tackles, which was far lower than his previous career-worst mark of 75 in 2012 as a rookie.

Kendricks fell behind Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham on the depth chart, and Kempski shared a table illustrating his diminished impact in first-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's system:

Mychal Kendricks' Usage Season Games Games Started Snaps Percentage of Snaps 2012 15 14 926 88.4 2013 15 15 991 82.3 2014 12 11 761 65.7 2015 13 13 628 51.8 2016 15 8 273 26.8 Source: Jimmy Kempski; PhillyVoice.com

The California product entered the league as a second-round pick in 2012 and became a force from 2013 to 2015 when he tallied 11 combined sacks. He was particularly impressive in 2013 with 106 combined tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

He is capable of blitzing off the edge, filling in holes against the run and dropping into coverage if needed and is still just 26 years old. The chance the cliche change of scenery would help him rediscover that form will drive the trade interest from potential suitors.