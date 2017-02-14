1 Huge Fear Every MLB Contender Should Have This Spring

1 of 23

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

Spring training is fun: The sun is shining, the games don't count and feelgood, best-shape-of-his-life stories abound. Baseball!

Spring is also serious business. Wins, losses and even stats may not matter, but it's a time for teams to evaluate their talent and see which holes they failed to plug over the winter.

Injuries will hit, and key performers will raise eyebrows and pulses with their lack of, well, performance.

Here's a look at every MLB contender's greatest fear. They range from smallish concerns to potentially serious weaknesses, but they're all worth tracking as the exhibition slate unfolds.

*I've stretched the definition of "contender" to include some clubs on the postseason bubble while leaving others out (sorry, Atlanta Braves fans; I await your indignant tweets).