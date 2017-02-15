Biggest Challenges Facing Dallas Cowboys in 2017 Offseason

2 of 7

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The biggest decision the Cowboys will make this offseason involves Tony Romo and how they handle his massive contract. Inevitably, a divorce will need to happen, but the process of getting there will be tricky.

Romo has value. When healthy, he's easily one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

Even in his brief appearance in Week 17 against the Eagles, there was no rust from the 36-year-old quarterback. His arm looked as alive as ever and manufactured a long touchdown drive on his only live snaps of the season. The sample size was small, but he didn't look like a quarterback who has lost the ability to play. The only question mark is his health.

The back injury he suffered in the preseason that caused him to miss most of 2016 was unrelated to his previous back surgeries. It's not expected to limit him going forward and his collarbone surgery in 2016 should prevent any further injuries there.

Provided nothing major pops up, it's conceivable to think Romo has two to three years of high-level football left in him. He's one of the smartest quarterbacks pre-snap in the NFL, and his lightning-quick release makes up for any lack of arm talent that he may have.

The Cowboys' biggest issue is what to do with him. There will likely be many suitors clamoring after his talents, but they may play a game of chicken with the team, knowing that Dallas won't carry him and his massive cap number into the 2017 season.

There will be teams who offer Dallas some sort of compensation for Romo, but loyalty will play a factor here. Ideally, the Cowboys would like to send Romo out of the conference and to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The most likely thing to happen for Romo and the Cowboys is an outright release, which would save the Cowboys about $5 million in cap space in 2017, while a post-June 1 cut saves them $14 million, according to Over The Cap.

Another option for Romo is retirement. 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher reported Romo has three TV offers should he end his playing career. If the veteran can't find a suitable team after a release, it's possible that he ends up calling games on TV in 2017.

Any way you slice it, Romo's career in Dallas is likely over, and he will be playing elsewhere next season. How he gets there will be the biggest offseason story in the NFL.