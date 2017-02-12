Michael Floyd Comments on Patriots Super Bowl LI Win, DUI Arrest

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Wide receiver Michael Floyd went from a DUI arrest to Super Bowl champion in a short span, and he addressed people who weren't pleased with his dramatic turnaround during a Sunday appearance on ESPN Radio.

"Random people just say the most crazy things, probably most of them were Arizona people," Floyd said, per ESPN Radio (h/t Rob Bradford of WEEI). "They just think I'm not sorry for what I did, or I disrespected Arizona. All I can say is I made a mistake. I'm sorry for what I did. I'm moving forward. I think some people didn't want me to be successful. I think that's just life."

Floyd was a healthy inactive in New England's 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and its win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. However, he still got to kiss the Lombardi Trophy, as he shared on his Twitter page:

He made it clear that image didn't go over well with some, even before Sunday's comments:

The Arizona Cardinals released Floyd on Dec. 14 following a DUI arrest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. TMZ Sports shared video of the arrest that showed the receiver passed out at the wheel while sitting at a traffic signal.

That didn't stop New England from claiming him off waivers Dec. 15 to add more depth to a receiver corps that includes Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.

Floyd was remorseful on Sunday. "I made a dumb decision to drive," he said. "I thought I was OK and I fell asleep and I think the whole world knows what happened after that. It's a dumb decision by an individual, you learn from it and move on."

Floyd is now a champion and unrestricted free agent this offseason. While he wasn't much of a factor for the Patriots with just four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in two regular-season games, he said he wants to return, per Reiss.

At his best, the 27-year-old Floyd had more than 800 receiving yards in three straight seasons for the Cardinals from 2013 to 2015 and tallied a career-high 1,041 in 2013. He also caught 17 touchdowns in that span.

If returns to the Patriots and rediscovers that type of production on an already loaded team, he will likely be posing with the Lombardi Trophy again next year.