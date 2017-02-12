    Portland Trail BlazersDownload App

    Festus Ezeli Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Blazers C

    PORTLAND, OR - OCTOBER 7: Festus Ezeli #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up before a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on October 7, 2016 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    With the Feb. 23 trade deadline quickly approaching, the Festus Ezeli era may be nearing an end before it ever began with the Portland Trail Blazers

    Continue for updates.

    Blazers Reportedly Shopping Ezeli

    Sunday, Feb. 12

    ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported Sunday the Blazers are looking to deal Ezeli before the deadline.

    Ezeli was part of the Trail Blazers' offseason spending spree, signing a two-year, $15.1 million deal. Like almost all of Portland's various moves during the summer, the 27-year-old has been a disappointment so far. He hasn't appeared in a game this year, and Stein and ESPN.com colleague Chris Haynes reported in December that season-ending knee surgery is a possibility.

    Despite Ezeli's injury problems, the Blazers may be able to find a taker if they're desperate to offload him. Stein noted his $7.4 million salary this year could help one of the teams that remains below the league's salary floor. Ezeli only carries $1 million guaranteed next year as well.

    Portland (23-31) is one game back of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the West, but the team's acquisition of Jusuf Nurkic points to the Blazers focusing more on the long term rather than short-term contention.

    The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Portland sent Mason Plumlee and a future second-round draft pick to the Nuggets for Nurkic and a 2017 first-rounder, giving the Blazers three first-round selections this year.

    The Blazers have the third-highest payroll in the NBA, per Spotrac, so shedding Ezeli's salary would give the team a little more financial relief in what is an underwhelming 2016-17 campaign.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 