La Liga Table 2017 Week 22: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

CURTO DE LA TORRE/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann scored a late winner to send Atletico Madrid back into the top four of La Liga on Sunday. Griezmann and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco both netted late on to help Atleti come from 2-1 behind to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Atletico's comeback win came on the same day Sevilla strengthened their grip on third place by winning in Las Palmas. The result means Sevilla have stayed in touch with Barcelona and leaders Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Sporting Gijon couldn't move out of the bottom three but did score three vital points in the battle to avoid relegation by beating Leganes away. Meanwhile, a draw at home to Malaga did little for Villarreal's bid to play UEFA Champions League football next season.

Here are the results from Sunday's matches:

La Liga Week 22 Results: Sunday Scores Home Score Away Villarreal 1-1 Malaga Leganes 0-2 Sporting Gijon Las Palmas 0-1 Sevilla Atletico Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo Sky Sports

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

La Liga Table Week 22: Sunday Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Real Madrid 20 15 4 1 36 49 2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 43 48 3 Sevilla 22 14 4 4 16 46 4 Atletico Madrid 22 12 6 4 21 42 5 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 5 41 6 Villarreal 22 9 9 4 14 36 7 Athletic Bilbao 22 10 5 7 2 35 8 Eibar 21 9 5 7 3 32 9 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 1 32 10 Celta Vigo 21 9 3 9 -3 30 11 Las Palmas 22 7 7 8 -2 28 12 Alaves 22 6 9 7 -7 27 13 Real Betis 21 6 6 9 -10 24 14 Malaga 22 5 8 9 -7 23 15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 -11 20 16 Deportivo La Coruna 21 4 7 10 -8 19 17 Leganes 22 4 6 12 -22 18 18 Sporting Gijon 22 4 4 14 -19 16 19 Granada 21 2 7 12 -27 13 20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 -25 10 Yahoo Sports

Recap

Atleti just had too much firepower for a Celta Vigo side unfortunate to leave the Vicente Calderon with nothing. For a long while, Atletico couldn't make the most of a pair of wonder goals from Torres and Carrasco and looked as it it would lose two precious points in the race for the top four.

It didn't help the normally solid Madrid defence was routinely exposed by Celta's brand of slick and incisive football. A typically swift and stylish move won a corner Gustavo Cabral subsequently headed in.

Defensive stability has been the cornerstone of Atletico's success in recent seasons. Yet the miserly instincts have deserted the team at times during this campaign, per WhoScored.com:

Atleti were stunned, but their flair for the spectacular bailed the hosts out when Torres turned in an acrobatic overhead kick. It was a truly remarkable finish from the veteran striker.

Torres then had the chance to put the home side in front from the penalty spot. But the 32-year-old crashed his shot off the bar.

Missing from the spot is far from a rarity for Atletico this season, according to OptaJose:

The same source also detailed how Torres' recent track record with penalties is far from stellar:

Celta kept on working the ball with guile and bold intent after Torres' miss. They were quick-witted and technically adept at midfield, ensuring quick transitions through the middle, constantly creating angles and dragging defenders out of position.

Several quality passing combinations helped fashion excellent chances, only for those opportunities to be spurned. However, Celta finally got it right whey clicked into gear 12 minutes from time to tee up Swedish striker John Guidetti to score what looked like being the winning goal.

ESPN.com's Dermot Corrigan described the intricate series of passes:

Celta had done enough to merit taking all three points, but while Atleti were short on quality in open play, their finishing was spectacular on the night. So it proved as Carrasco struck a venomous volley to equalise with four minutes left.

As OptaJose noted, Atletico have made a habit of scoring from distance:

There was still time for Griezmann to pounce in typically predatory fashion after substitute Kevin Gameiro headed down in the box. Grizemann had looked leggy for most of the match but has consistently punished Celta in the past:

Substitute Joaquin Correa kept Sevilla in the title race after scoring 10 minutes from time to beat Las Palmas in Gran Canaria. Correa reacted decisively to a headed knockdown from fellow sub Vicente Iborra.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli had brought on Correa and Iborra for striker Wissam Ben Yedder and midfield destroyer Steven N'Zonzi. Sampaoli also introduced classy forward Stevan Jovetic for out-of-sorts playmaker Franco Vazquez.

Jovetic added some much-needed ingenuity for Sevilla late on. Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

The success of the three changes only emphasised the surprising strength in depth of Sampaoli's squad. Sevilla will never boast the financial riches of Los Blancos or Barca, but this is a squad consistently and carefully assembled on a relative budget, thanks to some of the smartest spending in Europe.

The day began with Villarreal falling further behind in the race to finish in the top four after being held at home by Malaga. It took a penalty converted on 62 minutes by midfield talisman Bruno Soriano to save the Yellow Submarine at El Madrigal.

Villarreal had been behind in less than 15 minutes after striker Charles found the net. However, the home side was able to establish control of possession, but too often lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Skipper Bruno rescued an indifferent Villarreal. fotopress/Getty Images

Villarreal's cause wasn't helped when winger Roberto Soriano was shown a straight red card following a violent clash. The hosts' midfield was already struggling to supply crafty and mobile frontman Adrian Lopez with clear-cut chances.

Speaking of struggling, the Yellow Submarine are beginning to do plenty of it. The absence of manager Marcelino, who surprisingly quit last summer, as well as the return of playmaker Denis Suarez to Barcelona, have reduced this side's chops going forward.

Later, Sporting Gijon's bid to avoid relegation received a huge fillip after they won 2-0 in Leganes, despite playing the final 20 minutes with only 10 men. They were already one up when substitute Diego Marino received a red card, courtesy of a goal from skipper Roberto Canella.

Fortunately for Sporting, Marino's fellow substitute, Burgui, bagged the winner seven minutes from time.

Burgui helped relegation-threatened Sporting to a crucial win. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

It's a huge win for Sporting, even though the club remains mired in the bottom three. However, Gijon are just two points adrift of Leganes in 17th place.

As for Atleti, manager Diego Simeone's men are just about still alive in the title race but are looking like a stronger bet to secure a more realistic finish in the top four.