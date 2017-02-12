Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley will "spark a summer transfer scramble" after the England international delayed committing his long-term future to the Toffees.

Marc Williams of the Daily Star reported Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring the player's contract talks at Goodison Park. Barkley will only have one year left on his current deal at the end of the season, but the player is said to be "in no rush to extend his terms."

Williams added Barkley is currently on £65,000 a week on Merseyside. However, he could expect to far exceed those wages at one of the Premier League's top sides.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted Barkley was perplexed by public criticism made by the Dutchman earlier in the campaign, and the homegrown talent highlighted comments made about his form.

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph quoted Koeman explaining Barkley's concerns:

I spoke about this with Ross. He mentioned that it is always about him. I said, 'OK, start to be afraid when they don't ask about you.' And if the manager is still criticising you as a player then it means he still believes in your qualities. If I don't talk about you anymore than [sic] that is when you need to be afraid. I understand it is always difficult for him. There are always a lot of comments and questions about him.

Barkley suffered at the start of Koeman's tenure but has emerged to recapture consistent form as Everton stabilise their performance value.

The 23-year-old has long been regarded as one of the truly prodigious talents in the English game, often compared to Wayne Rooney in his teenage years due to the Evertonian connection.

Barkley has scored four goals and provided five assists in 23 Premier League appearances this term, according to WhoScored.com, and he has shown increased maturity in recent months.

In other news, Manchester United and Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko could be about to depart Monaco after refusing to sign a new deal.

Here is the player in action:

According to Le Parisien (h/t Louis Sealey of Metro), Bakayoko "has snubbed the chance to extend his current contact amid speculation over his future."

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC reported Bakayoko is being viewed by United "as a potential long-term successor to Michael Carrick."

The 22-year-old has continued to shine for the Ligue 1 club and was impressive for his team throughout December, per WhoScored:

Morgan Schneiderlin's hasty departure to Everton has left a void in the United squad, and manager Jose Mourinho will be looking for an energetic replacement to complement Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera.

Carrick, 35, is now in the twilight years of his time at Old Trafford, and the self-proclaimed Special One will want to add a physical presence with a defensive brain.

Bakayoko ticks the boxes required, and he is the perfect build to thrive in the rigours of Premier League football.

The jigsaw of Mourinho's midfield is almost complete, and the addition of Bakayoko would give the Red Devils the perfect balance as they challenge for the biggest trophies.