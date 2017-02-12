Towson Forward John Davis Injured in Drive-By Shooting

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Towson forward John Davis was injured Saturday in a drive-by shooting outside his family's home in Philadelphia, the school announced Sunday.

"John stayed back in Philadelphia Saturday night for the dedication of the birth of his son, Bryson Hunter Davis Harris," Towson coach Pat Skerry said in a statement, per college basketball writer Patrick Stevens. "He was outside of his family home when a car drove by and opened fire. We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved, was not seriously harmed. Our main focus right now is on the health of John Davis."

More to follow.