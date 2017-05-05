4-Star OL Blaine Scott Commits to Ole Miss over Ohio State, More

Photo credit: Scout.com

Ole Miss has added bulk on the offensive line with the announced commitment of Blaine Scott.

David Johnson of 247Sports provided news of the player's choice.

A 4-star recruit out of Sciotoville, Ohio, Scott is considered the No. 28 offensive tackle in the 2018 class, per Scout.com. He has also spent time at guard and could play inside in college.

Scott has a good frame at 6'5", 308 pounds, and should be able to add more strength once he gets on campus. This could turn an already strong player into a force on the offensive line.

Even without the weight, the young player is a mauler on run plays with the athleticism necessary to get to the second level and take out opponents. He could be especially useful on pulling plays and screens where he can use his quickness to get in front of the ball-carriers in space.

Adding in a bit of a mean streak that he established from his time on the defensive side of the ball, Scott could be a valuable player no matter where he ends up on the offensive line.

The Rebels feature both youth and depth along their current front five on offense. The line they used during much of spring practice didn't feature any seniors, so it likely won't be a situation where Scott is asked to make an immediate impact in 2018.

A year on the sideline won't necessarily be a negative, though. He can use that time to add more power to his frame, while also polishing his technique. That would put him in position to compete for a starting job when a couple spots likely come available heading into the 2019 campaign.