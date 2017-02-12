    Chicago BullsDownload App

    Nikola Mirotic Injury: Updates on Bulls Star's Back and Return

    BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 31: Nikola Mirotic #44 of the Chicago Bulls in action against Chris McCullough #1 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 31, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
    Rob Goldberg
February 12, 2017

    Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center because of back spasms, according to Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago.  

    Mirotic Out with Back Spasms

    Sunday, Feb. 12

    Nick Friedell of ESPN Chicago provided some more details about the injury:

    Goodwill reported Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Paul Zipser will miss Sunday's game as well.

    Mirotic entered the day averaging nine points and 5.1 rebounds in 48 games this season. 

    The 26-year-old has been a bit of a disappointment this season after two solid campaigns to start his career. The 2011 first-round pick made the All-Rookie first team when he joined the Bulls for the 2014-15 season. He was even better in 2015-16 while moving into the starting lineup for a large portion of the year.

    Unfortunately, Mirotic has lost out on minutes to Robin Lopez and Taj Gibson and is averaging the fewest points per game of his career.

    Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the power forward is also one of the players Wade and Butler targeted when discussing the team's lack of effort after a loss.

    While he still has talent as a big who can step outside and hit three-pointers, there are serious question marks about his future.

    Bobby Portis should get more playing time with Mirotic unavailable.

