Henrik Lundqvist Becomes Fastest Goalie to 400 Career Wins

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist set the NHL record for the fewest games played by a netminder to reach 400 wins, doing so in just 727 games, per Sportsnet Stats. Martin Brodeur previously held the record, requiring 735 games to earn victory No. 400.

Lundqvist stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced in Sunday's contest, earning a 4-2 victory over a struggling Colorado Avalanche squad. The veteran netminder carried a four-game winning streak into the contest, extending it to five.

The King hasn't had the best of campaigns in 2016-17, posting career-worst marks in both goals-against average (2.68) and save percentage (.911). It led to a loss in playing time to backup Antti Raanta briefly, but he's refocused over the past month and returned to his dominant form.



Since Jan. 19, Lundqvist has posted an 8-1-0 record with a 2.01 GAA and .939 save percentage. He was even more unbeatable on the road over that span, owning a 0.97 GAA and .964 save percentage in three starts away from Madison Square Garden.

Lundqvist proved in 2013-14 that a hot goaltender in the playoffs can take a team a long way. New York rode him to the Stanley Cup Final before the club eventually lost the series 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Rangers have now won five straight games, and they sit within two points of both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division. If Lundqvist can maintain his current pace as the playoffs approach, the Rangers could be a force to be reckoned with in the postseason again this year.