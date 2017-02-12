Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are preparing offers for Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez as the Chile international's contract runs down at the Emirates Stadium.

John Cross of the Mirror reported Juve "believe they have a strong chance" of luring the attacker, who has only 18 months remaining on his current deal with the Gunners.

According to Cross, Arsenal have offered Sanchez £180,000 a week to sign fresh terms, but the amount is short of the player's demands. PSG "have also sounded out his representatives" and are ready to make Sanchez a huge offer if he opts to leave the Premier League.

The latest rumours have emerged after Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express reported AC Milan are readying a £45 million bid for Sanchez's services. Chinese company Sino-Europe are set to take control at the San Siro and prepared to match the forward's wage demand of £250,000 a week—a figure Arsenal will not currently put on the table.

The rumours are a huge blow to the Arsenal supporter base, who have seen major stars depart with regularity over the years. Robin van Persie was an icon and captain with Arsenal, but he departed to join Manchester United, winning the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's final year at Old Trafford.

Gunners legend Thierry Henry recently lauded the forward:

Sanchez's departure would leave a huge void in coach Arsene Wenger's plans, and it is confusing as to why the Gunners would not match the player's salary demands in the current marketplace.

The Chilean is certainly the most important player at the club and will cost a fortune to replace if he decides to move on.

The UEFA Champions League highlighted Sanchez's contribution to his team:

The 28-year-old is currently the top scorer in England's top division after netting 17 goals in 25 appearances, according to WhoScored.com. Sanchez also has eight assists in the Premier League, and without his contribution, Arsenal would certainly be outside the top-four.

In other Gunners news, the agent of Petr Cech has said the goalkeeper will remain with the club after speculation rose about his future at the Emirates.

Louis Sealey of Metro quoted player representative Viktor Kolar, who firmly denied the former Chelsea ace will depart Arsenal.

A statement from Kolar said:

Petr’s position at the club is very secure and a summer transfer can be ruled out. Petr will be part of Arsenal until at least the end of his current contract and I am convinced that he will continue to have a leadership role in the team. Petr Cech is a guy who is serious, wants to do well, he prepares well. Overall he’s had a good season.

Arsenal's defence has once again flattered to deceive this term, and Cech has suffered as the defenders in front of him labour.

However, the 34-year-old has achieved eight clean sheets in his 25 Premier League appearances this season, according to Squawka.com, as he continues to post impressive statistics.

It is unlikely Wenger could find a better goalkeeper than Cech in the short term, and the focus should be on purchasing a world-class central defender in the summer.

Wenger has strengthened his defence in the past 12 months, but the depth of talent available in the squad is negligible compared to the Gunners' rivals.

Goalkeepers tend to perform deep into their 30s in the modern game, and the north London club should stick with Cech until his contract expires in 2019.