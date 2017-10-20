Myles Turner Diagnosed with Concussion, Sore Neck; Out vs. Blazers and Heat

Myles Turner Diagnosed with Concussion, Sore Neck; Out vs. Blazers and HeatOctober 20, 2017
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will miss at least two games while recovering from a concussion and a sore neck.
The Pacers announced Friday the post player has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers and Saturday's matchup with the Miami Heat. The release noted "once his symptoms have resolved, he will begin the NBA concussion protocol for return to play."
Now in his third year in the league, Turner has quickly become one of the top young big men in the NBA.
The 21-year-old tallied 21 points, 14 points and four blocks in the team's season-opening win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as he develops into one of the Pacers' key players following the departure of Paul George.
Turner has made a positive impact since he was selected in the lottery of the 2015 NBA draft. He earned a spot on the All-Rookie team his first year and then averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game during his second season.
He also showed his versatility with 34.8 percent shooting from three-point range.
With his offensive skill set and elite rim-protection, he is nearly irreplaceable if he is forced to miss an extended period of time.
The additions of Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Leaf and Ike Anigbogu helped provide more depth in the frontcourt, but Indiana will want their young star back to full strength as soon as possible.
