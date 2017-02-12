Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Martin Caceres and Maicon

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly looking at a number of short-term options to replace Aleix Vidal, including former full-back Martin Caceres and Brazilian veteran Maicon.

Vidal spent the first half of the season as a fringe player but impressed during the last month, establishing himself as the team's top option at right-back. He suffered a gruesome injury during the win over Alaves on Saturday, however, and as reported by sports writer Sid Lowe, his season is over:

With depth at the position an issue, manager Luis Enrique is expected to sign a veteran to help out. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Sun's Sam Street), options include Caceres and Maicon.

The former is believed to be on the verge of signing for Southampton, and the Catalans would have to move fast to snap him up. Per the report, the Saints are set to pay him £850,000 to play for the club for six months.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Caceres was on Barcelona's books between 2008 and 2011 but spent much time on loan. He eventually joined Juventus, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career as a utility man.

His energy, versatility and tendency to score big goals quickly made him a fan favourite in Turin, where he lasted until 2016. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Injuries were a major concern for the 29-year-old, however, and another lengthy absence to end the 2015-16 season resulted in Juventus not renewing his contract. Per Simon Peach of the Press Association, he hasn't played since:

The Uruguay international was a great player in his prime, but the many injuries took away the athleticism that made him such a great fit at right-back. Signing him would be a major risk, although his knowledge of the club would make the transition easier.

He's expected to join Southampton, where he could be a regular starter again, and it might take a major offer to convince him to join the Blaugrana instead.

Maicon is another short-term option. The Brazilian has been without a club since the summer, when his contract with AS Roma ran out.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Once regarded as one of the world's best right-backs, Maicon was a flop at Manchester City, where he barely saw the pitch. He fared better at Roma, but even in the Italian capital, it was evident his raw pace and acceleration were gone, and without those assets, he became an average full-back.

The 35-year-old was never known for his defensive prowess, although he has made strides as he has gotten older. Here are some of his highlights from last season:

Jose Bosingwa was also mentioned as an option. He last played for Trabzonspor and previously represented Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers.