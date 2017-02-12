Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Michael Keane and Tiemoue Bakayoko

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly planned to scout mooted transfer target Burnley centre-back Michael Keane during Sunday's Premier League match between the two sides at Turf Moor, according to the Daily Mail (h/t Metro's Louis Sealey).

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, per BBC Sport's Gary Rose, and Conte ought to have been impressed by what he saw from Keane. It was an outstanding display from the 24-year-old centre-back who used to be on the books at Manchester United.

In fact, Keane was the linchpin who kept the door shut at the back after winger Robbie Brady struck a terrific equaliser to answer Pedro's goal for Chelsea. Despite bossing the second half, the Blues couldn't find a winner, mostly thanks to Keane's resolve and assurance at the heart of the back four.

Keane was dominant in the air, quick on the deck and sure as a tackler. He was also decisive when dealing with danger, often opting to simply blast the ball clear, rather than taking the risk to play out from the back.

In the end, Keane had been the key performer for the Clarets, according to Squawka Football:

Keane definitely will have caught Conte's eye at Turf Moor. The Blues chief was already keen to assess the player, per Sealey: "Chelsea are one of a number of clubs understood to be keeping tabs on Keane’s performances, and Sunday will give Conte the chance to see the defender in action."

Chelsea will also be encouraged by Keane's contract situation at Burnley. Citing the original report from the Mail, Sealey also noted how the burgeoning ace will be available sooner rather than later: "The ex-England U21 star will only have 12 months remaining on his current contract come the end of the season, and the Daily Mail say Burnley are resigned to losing him."

Keane represents a great fit for a Chelsea side employing three at the back on Conte's watch. The Italian has managed to fashion a quality back three out of David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, while this trio functions well as a unit, there are question marks about each player individually. Luiz is accident-prone, Cahill lacks pace, and Azpilicueta is a converted full-back playing out of position.

Keane frustrated Chelsea in a superb display.

It doesn't help when Chelsea's strength in depth is also suspect. Frenchman Kurt Zouma has promise but is not long removed from a serious knee injury. He's also indicated he's ready to discuss his future at the club this summer, according to French publication L'Equipe (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer).

Meanwhile, John Terry is now 36 and recovering from an ankle problem, per Thomas Bristow of the Sunday Mirror.

It would be a smart move for Conte to target a young and combative centre-back with Keane's potential to get better.

Chelsea Transfer Target Rejects Monaco Contract Extension

Keane isn't the only player on Chelsea's radar likely to become available in the near future. Blues target Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly turned down a new contract with AS Monaco, according to French source Le Parisien, via Get French Football News (h/t Anthony Chapman of The Sun).

Bakayoko's decision appears to have angered Monaco, per the reports: "But the Frenchman is said to have snubbed the extension, creating some tension with manager Leonardo Jardim in the process. And Bakayoko's decision has now opened the door for a Premier League switch in July, with Chelsea and United ready to do battle over his signature."

Indeed, Chapman noted how Conte is keen on Bakayoko to replace a former key cog in the Chelsea squad: "Antonio Conte's Blues believe they have missed out on Atalanta ace Franck Kessie and now want Bakayoko to fill the gap left by John Obi Mikel's move to China."

Conte reportedly wants a replacement for Mikel.

Bakayoko fits the profile of the midfielders Conte has built his current team around. The Blues top the table in the Premier League thanks mostly to the brawn and drive they boast in midfield.

Those qualities come from the formidable partnership of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the middle. Still just 22, Bakayoko is an equally intimidating presence in the engine room who influences matches with awesome physical power and underrated technique.

It's no wonder Conte and Chelsea have been showing interest in the Monaco man for a while. The Blues were recently credited with making a "serious approach" for Bakayoko, per French publication Le10 Sport (h/t Metro's Chris Davie).

Bakayoko could partner either Kante or Matic at the heart of midfield. If he didn't start, the young Frenchman would represent a more like-for-like replacement for Conte's primary destroyers than the more forward-thinking Cesc Fabregas.

Both Keane and Bakayoko would be excellent signings for a Chelsea side built on strength and aggressiveness in defensive areas. Conte will need a bigger squad when his team is back competing in Europe next season, so he should move soon for two in-demand targets who fit his system perfectly.