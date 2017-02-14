WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Feuds That Will Continue Through WrestleMania 33

Are Nikki Bella and Natalya destined to fight forever? Credit: WWE.com

With two titles changing hands, WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 was nothing short of newsworthy on Sunday night. In addition to the stage being set for several matches at WrestleMania 33, a handful of rivalries escalated to new heights and are bound to heat up in the coming weeks.

Elimination Chamber was essentially SmackDown's final major stop on the road to WrestleMania, so it was logical to assume that most of the featured feuds at the event would not be culminating just yet.

We're just under two months away until WrestleMania 33, and plenty can change from now to then. That said, these are the feuds from Elimination Chamber you can expect to see more of as the road to WrestleMania gets underway.

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Credit: WWE.com

It's rare for a feud to last as long as Nikki Bella vs. Natalya has, but they deserve credit for keeping their bad blood compelling over the past two months. Considering she was largely directionless for the latter half of 2016, Natalya has felt rejuvenated in this rivalry with Nikki and has been more of a prominent player in SmackDown's women's division as a result.

In their first major singles match at the Elimination Chamber event, Nikki and Natalya produced a well-wrestled matchup that received an ample amount of time. But before a definitive winner could be determined, both women were counted out by the referee.

While the double count-out was a lame finish to their premiere pay-per-view encounter, it was effective in moving the feud along. They continued to brawl backstage, so it's obvious we have yet to see the end of their heated rivalry.

That said, it is likely we will see the culmination of the program sooner rather than occurring later at WrestleMania 33. The Show of Shows isn't for another two months, and based off Nikki's brief interaction with Maryse at Elimination Chamber, officials might have other plans in mind for the former two-time Divas champion.

Either way, Nikki and Natalya will resume their rivalry in the weeks leading up to the spring spectacle. Having Nikki finally overcome her archenemy on the grand stage would be a fitting finale to their storied feud.

Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi

Credit: WWE.com

Upon returning to the ring last month, Naomi immediately set her sights on the one accolade that has alluded her entire career: winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. She wasted no time in establishing herself as a threat to the title when she pinned Alexa Bliss in tag team action on two different occasions.

Heading into the event, Naomi might have been considered a long-shot to capture the championship at Elimination Chamber considering the roll Bliss has been on as of late. Nevertheless, she shocked the world when she beat Bliss for the belt on Sunday night.

Needless to say, it was an emotional moment for Naomi, who has been chasing championships since her days on NXT seven years ago. Moreover, it means she will have the chance to compete in her hometown of Orlando at WrestleMania as the champion.

Of course, Bliss is owed a rematch, and it was teased on Talking Smack that she could regain the gold at any point between now and 'Mania. They may not meet one-on-one for the title at the event, but it is entirely possible Becky Lynch and Mickie James eventually enter the picture as well.

A Fatal 4-Way matchup pitting the four elite athletes against each other would be a wise way of including them all on the WrestleMania card. But whether Naomi can leave Orlando with the title in tow the same way she will have walked in with it is the question.

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin

Credit: WWE.com

Several stories were set up in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, including Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin. The two have teased tension in recent weeks on SmackDown Live, but their rivalry didn't officially kick off until the event.

Corbin cleaned house as soon as he was released from his pod, laying out the likes of AJ Styles and John Cena with the End of Days. Before he could inflict pain and punishment on The Miz, he was eliminated out of nowhere by Ambrose via a roll-up.

Not satisfied with his exit from the match, Corbin proceeded to ambush Ambrose and toss him around the demonic dome with ease. That would later lead to Ambrose's elimination, so expect him to seek vengeance against The Lone Wolf.

Most of SmackDown's top stars seemed to be scheduled for marquee matches at 'Mania with the exception of Ambrose and Corbin. Thus, it is only logical for them to clash over the Intercontinental Championship on the grandest stage of them all.

Although Ambrose hasn't done anything of note with the title up to this point, he could have a great challenger in Corbin if they continue along this collision course toward WrestleMania in the months to come.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is a Digital Journalism major at Endicott College. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.