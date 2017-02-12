Premier League Results Week 25: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea went 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League after claiming a point against Burnley in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The Blues took the lead after seven minutes as Pedro expertly finished, but the hosts fought back as the home supporters roared at Turf Moor.

Burnley's record signing, Robbie Brady, made his full debut for the club and crowned the moment with a world-class free-kick that flew past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after 24 minutes.

Leicester City's fairytale continues to turn into a nightmare as the Foxes collapsed to a 2-0 loss at Swansea City.

Here are the latest results and fixtures from England's top division:

Premier League 1017: Latest Scores and Fixtures Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Score Feb. 11 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Hull City 2-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Watford 2-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Everton 0-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace 1-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Southampton 0-4 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Feb. 11 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Feb. 12 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Burnley vs. Chelsea 1-1 Feb. 12 4 p.m./11 a.m. Swansea City vs. Leicester City 2-0 Feb. 13 8 p.m./3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City TBD PremierLeague.com

Here are the latest scoring charts:

Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 17 2 Romelu Lukaku Everton 16 3 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 15 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 14 5 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 Sadio Mane Liverpool 11 7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 11 10 Eden Hazard Chelsea 10 WhoScored.com

Here is the latest table:

Latest Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52 18 34 60 2 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 46 18 28 50 3 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 26 50 4 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 24 49 5 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 20 49 6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 17 48 7 Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 13 41 8 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 34 31 3 37 9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 30 36 -6 32 10 West Ham United 24 9 5 11 34 43 -9 32 11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 -3 30 12 Burnley 25 9 3 13 27 36 -9 30 13 Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 -13 30 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 -12 26 15 Swansea City 25 7 3 15 31 54 -23 24 16 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 -8 22 17 Leicester City 25 5 6 14 24 43 -19 21 18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 -27 20 19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 -14 19 20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 -22 19 PremierLeague.com

Sunday Recap

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Burnley proved Turf Moor is one of the hardest grounds to win points at as they gave Chelsea a stern test on a bitter-cold day in the north-west.

The Blues were quickly out of the blocks, with Pedro continuing to show his adaptation to the Premier League, slotting the ball home in the opening moments of the game.

Chelsea dominated large parts of the first half as they strutted around the pitch after taking the lead, but the hosts regrouped and found a way back into the match.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A moment of magic was provided by debutant Brady, whose curling effort flew past Courtois, midway through the first half.

The half-time interval clearly refreshed Burnley, and Sean Dyche's side flipped the match on its head as they pushed forward.

Courtois became the busier of the two goalkeepers as the Clarets tried for a shock victory, but Chelsea's defence weathered the storm to comfortably claim a deserved point.

Opta Joe highlighted the west London side's issues later in the game:

The victory gives the Blues a 10-point lead over the chasing pack, and the Premier League title is theirs to lose.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Swansea took a huge step towards survival as they defeated Leicester 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

It was a fifth straight league defeat for the champions, and relegation is now a distinct possibility for the east Midlands club.

Bleacher Report UK highlighted the rapid decline of the Foxes:

Alfie Mawson's volley gave the Swans the lead nine minutes before half-time, and Martin Olsson blasted past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the final seconds of the first half to double the advantage.

Islam Slimani was denied by Lukasz Fabianski's block in the second half, but coach Claudio Ranieri's men couldn't find a route back into the contest.

Paul Clement's arrival in south Wales has transformed Swansea into an efficient side, and they are now clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester's form has completely collapsed, and they are a shadow of the team which took the league by storm 12 months ago.

Ranieri simply doesn't have the answers as his players refuse to react to his tactics, and the manager will be fighting for his job in the weeks to come unless his side starts winning games.