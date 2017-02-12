    World FootballDownload App

    Premier League Results Week 25: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

    BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Diego Costa of Chelsea is closed down during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on February 12, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    Chelsea went 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League after claiming a point against Burnley in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

    The Blues took the lead after seven minutes as Pedro expertly finished, but the hosts fought back as the home supporters roared at Turf Moor.

    Burnley's record signing, Robbie Brady, made his full debut for the club and crowned the moment with a world-class free-kick that flew past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after 24 minutes.

    Leicester City's fairytale continues to turn into a nightmare as the Foxes collapsed to a 2-0 loss at Swansea City.

    Here are the latest results and fixtures from England's top division:

    Premier League 1017: Latest Scores and Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT/ET)FixtureScore
    Feb. 1112:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.Arsenal vs. Hull City2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Watford2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Middlesbrough vs. Everton0-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace1-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Sunderland vs. Southampton0-4
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion2-2
    Feb. 115:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur2-0
    Feb. 121:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.Burnley vs. Chelsea1-1
    Feb. 124 p.m./11 a.m.Swansea City vs. Leicester City2-0
    Feb. 138 p.m./3 p.m.Bournemouth vs. Manchester CityTBD
    Here are the latest scoring charts:

    Premier League Top Scorers
    PosPlayerTeamGoals
    1Alexis SanchezArsenal17
    2Romelu LukakuEverton16
    3Diego CostaChelsea15
    3Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United15
    5Jermain DefoeSunderland14
    5Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur14
    7Sadio ManeLiverpool11
    7Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur11
    7Sergio AgueroManchester City11
    10Eden HazardChelsea10
    Here is the latest table:

    Latest Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea25193352183460
    2Tottenham Hotspur25148346182850
    3Arsenal25155554282650
    4Liverpool25147454302449
    5Manchester City24154549292049
    6Manchester United25139338211748
    7Everton25118640271341
    8West Bromwich Albion2510783431337
    9Stoke City258893036-632
    10West Ham United2495113443-932
    11Southampton2586112831-330
    12Burnley2593132736-930
    13Watford2586112942-1330
    14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
    15Swansea City2573153154-2324
    16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
    17Leicester City2556142443-1921
    18Hull City2555152249-2720
    19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
    20Sunderland2554162446-2219
    Sunday Recap 

    BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: George Boyd of Burnley and Pedro of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on February 12, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Burnley proved Turf Moor is one of the hardest grounds to win points at as they gave Chelsea a stern test on a bitter-cold day in the north-west.

    The Blues were quickly out of the blocks, with Pedro continuing to show his adaptation to the Premier League, slotting the ball home in the opening moments of the game.

    Chelsea dominated large parts of the first half as they strutted around the pitch after taking the lead, but the hosts regrouped and found a way back into the match.

    BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Robbie Brady celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on February 12, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    A moment of magic was provided by debutant Brady, whose curling effort flew past Courtois, midway through the first half.

    The half-time interval clearly refreshed Burnley, and Sean Dyche's side flipped the match on its head as they pushed forward.

    Courtois became the busier of the two goalkeepers as the Clarets tried for a shock victory, but Chelsea's defence weathered the storm to comfortably claim a deserved point.

    Opta Joe highlighted the west London side's issues later in the game:

    The victory gives the Blues a 10-point lead over the chasing pack, and the Premier League title is theirs to lose.

    SWANSEA, WALES - FEBRUARY 12: Tom Carroll of Swansea City takes on Danny Simpson and Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Leicester City at Liberty Stadium on February 12, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Swansea took a huge step towards survival as they defeated Leicester 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

    It was a fifth straight league defeat for the champions, and relegation is now a distinct possibility for the east Midlands club.

    Bleacher Report UK highlighted the rapid decline of the Foxes:

    Alfie Mawson's volley gave the Swans the lead nine minutes before half-time, and Martin Olsson blasted past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the final seconds of the first half to double the advantage.

    Islam Slimani was denied by Lukasz Fabianski's block in the second half, but coach Claudio Ranieri's men couldn't find a route back into the contest.

    Paul Clement's arrival in south Wales has transformed Swansea into an efficient side, and they are now clear of the relegation zone.

    Leicester's form has completely collapsed, and they are a shadow of the team which took the league by storm 12 months ago.

    Ranieri simply doesn't have the answers as his players refuse to react to his tactics, and the manager will be fighting for his job in the weeks to come unless his side starts winning games.

