    Six Nations 2017: Updated Table, Results and Round 3 Fixtures

    PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 12: Maxime Machenaud of France passes the ball out during the RBS Six Nations match between France and Scotland at Stade de France on February 12, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
    February 12, 2017

    France overpowered Scotland in the 2017 Six Nations on Sunday, defeating their opponents 22-16 in a war of attrition in Paris.

    The Scots claimed an early advantage, as Stuart Hogg crossed the try line in the opening exchanges, but the hosts battled back to gain a slim advantage.

    Tim Swinson's try reclaimed the lead for the determined visitors before Camille Lopez's third penalty levelled the scores at 16-16.

    Lopez was the hero for Les Bleus, as he kicked his side to the win in a frenetic finish at the Stade de France.

    Here is Sunday's Six Nations result and latest standings:

    Six Nations 2017: Sunday Result
    HomeScoreAway
    France22-16Scotland
    BBC Sport
    Six Nations 2017: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPWDLFABonusPTS
    1England2200403208
    2Ireland2101853726
    3Wales2101492815
    4France2101383515
    5Scotland2101434415
    6Italy2002179600
    BBC Sport

    Here are the Round 3 fixtures:

    Six Nations 2017: Round 3 Fixtures
    DateTime (ET/GMT)Fixture
    Saturday, Feb. 259.25 a.m/2.25 p.m.Scotland vs. Wales
    Saturday, Feb. 2511.50 a.m./4.50 p.m.Ireland vs. France
    Sunday, Feb. 2610 a.m./3 p.m.England vs. Italy
    BBC Sport

     

    Sunday Recap 

    PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 12: Louis Picamoles of France shakes hands with Stuart Hogg of Scotland following France's 22-16 victory during the RBS Six Nations match between France and Scotland at Stade de France on February 12, 2017 in Paris, France. (Pho
    Despite suffering a host of injuries, Scotland battled valiantly and were unlucky to come away with a defeat on Sunday.

    The Scots have not won in Paris since 1999, but took a surprise lead when Hogg claimed his 15th test try for his country.

    Gael Fickou soon hit back for the motivated French, who were busy and mobile throughout the contest, giving the hosts a 13-5 advantage.

    Finn Russell tucked away two penalties for the Thistle to narrow the gap to only two points before Swinson crossed the try line to give Scotland a precious lead.

    PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 12: Guilhem Guirado of France is tackled by Tim Swinson of Scotland during the RBS Six Nations match between France and Scotland at Stade de France on February 12, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    However, French heads didn't drop, and the hosts' physical style began to wear down the visitors.

    Lopez's kicking remained metronomic for France, and he pegged the score back to 16-16. It was only fitting that the fly-half kicked the winning points as Scotland folded in the final moments.

    Remi Lamerat had a try ruled out before Lopez's winning kick, and replays showed TMO Peter Fitzgibbon's decision to disallow the try might have been incorrect.

    BBC Rugby Union highlighted the controversial moment, which could have changed the scoreline but ultimately not the result:

    France are a team on the rise, and they have shown a deep set of fighting qualities in their recent outings.

    Scotland once again proved they have the talent to hurt any opponent, but the sheer will of Les Bleus was the deciding factor in Paris on Sunday. 

