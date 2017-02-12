Six Nations 2017: Updated Table, Results and Round 3 Fixtures

David Rogers/Getty Images

France overpowered Scotland in the 2017 Six Nations on Sunday, defeating their opponents 22-16 in a war of attrition in Paris.

The Scots claimed an early advantage, as Stuart Hogg crossed the try line in the opening exchanges, but the hosts battled back to gain a slim advantage.

Tim Swinson's try reclaimed the lead for the determined visitors before Camille Lopez's third penalty levelled the scores at 16-16.

Lopez was the hero for Les Bleus, as he kicked his side to the win in a frenetic finish at the Stade de France.

Here is Sunday's Six Nations result and latest standings:

Six Nations 2017: Sunday Result Home Score Away France 22-16 Scotland BBC Sport

Six Nations 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team P W D L F A Bonus PTS 1 England 2 2 0 0 40 32 0 8 2 Ireland 2 1 0 1 85 37 2 6 3 Wales 2 1 0 1 49 28 1 5 4 France 2 1 0 1 38 35 1 5 5 Scotland 2 1 0 1 43 44 1 5 6 Italy 2 0 0 2 17 96 0 0 BBC Sport

Here are the Round 3 fixtures:

Six Nations 2017: Round 3 Fixtures Date Time (ET/GMT) Fixture Saturday, Feb. 25 9.25 a.m/2.25 p.m. Scotland vs. Wales Saturday, Feb. 25 11.50 a.m./4.50 p.m. Ireland vs. France Sunday, Feb. 26 10 a.m./3 p.m. England vs. Italy BBC Sport

Sunday Recap

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Despite suffering a host of injuries, Scotland battled valiantly and were unlucky to come away with a defeat on Sunday.

The Scots have not won in Paris since 1999, but took a surprise lead when Hogg claimed his 15th test try for his country.

Gael Fickou soon hit back for the motivated French, who were busy and mobile throughout the contest, giving the hosts a 13-5 advantage.

Finn Russell tucked away two penalties for the Thistle to narrow the gap to only two points before Swinson crossed the try line to give Scotland a precious lead.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

However, French heads didn't drop, and the hosts' physical style began to wear down the visitors.

Lopez's kicking remained metronomic for France, and he pegged the score back to 16-16. It was only fitting that the fly-half kicked the winning points as Scotland folded in the final moments.

Remi Lamerat had a try ruled out before Lopez's winning kick, and replays showed TMO Peter Fitzgibbon's decision to disallow the try might have been incorrect.

BBC Rugby Union highlighted the controversial moment, which could have changed the scoreline but ultimately not the result:

France are a team on the rise, and they have shown a deep set of fighting qualities in their recent outings.

Scotland once again proved they have the talent to hurt any opponent, but the sheer will of Les Bleus was the deciding factor in Paris on Sunday.