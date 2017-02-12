WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card
The Elimination Chamber has produced some fantastic matches over the years, but as we all know, the outcome is just as important as the action leading up to it.
With only one chamber match on this year's card, WWE is counting on the six men competing inside the massive cage to make the event a success.
Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.
Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers
Elimination Chamber Card
The Elimination Chamber is the final SmackDown pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33, so the results of this event could give us an indication of what feuds will last through the biggest show of the year. Here is a rundown of Sunday's card, according to WWE.com:
|Elimination Chamber Card
|Participants
|Stipulation
|John Cena, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles
|WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
|American Alpha, Vaudevillains, Breezango, Ascension, The Usos, Health Slater and Rhyno
|Tag Team Turmoil Championship Match
|Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi
|Women's Championship
|Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
|Singles Match
|Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
|Singles Match
|Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
|Singles Match
|Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto
|Handicap Match
|Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins
|Kickoff Match
PPV Live Stream
Some cable and satellite providers will carry Elimination Chamber via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.
Here is a list of devices that support the WWE Network, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Sony Internet TV
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices
- Windows 10 devices
Kickoff Live Stream
The Elimination Chamber will feature the usual one-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:
- WWE.com
- WWE app
- YouTube
- Google Plus
- Pheed
Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions
As usual, the writing team at Bleacher Report has been sharing analysis and predictions all week leading up to Sunday's PPV:
- James Moffat compiled predictions from a panel of BR experts.
- Anthony Mango offered predictions for each champion.
- Ryan Dilbert looked at booking decisions WWE must make on Sunday.
- Kevin Berge examined the biggest unanswered questions heading into the event.
- Aaron Bower looked at which stars could steal the show.
- Tom Clark took a look at the field for the Tag Team Turmoil match for the titles.
Other Elimination Chamber Thoughts
The Elimination Chamber is one of WWE's trickier stipulations. Most of the matches produced inside the specialized cage have been good, but there is always the possibility of things going awry.
If Cena can retain the WWE Championship, he will headline WrestleMania 33 against Orton, but if Wyatt manages to win his first singles title, the two remaining members of The Wyatt Family will be forced to face each other.
Naomi is finally getting her chance to shine after two years of The Four Horsewomen dominating the Women's Championship scene, but it's even cooler to see three different, fully developed storylines for the women's division being featured on the PPV.
The tag title match featuring every team from the blue brand, with the exception of The Wyatt Family, will either be American Alpha's chance to prove they deserve to be at the top, or it will be an abrupt end to a short reign.
The biggest non-title feud heading into Sunday is Orton vs. Harper. It's a battle between one of the founding members of The Wyatt Family against the newest member of the group.
Many were confused when Orton didn't immediately turn on Wyatt when they first joined forces, but this could all be part of a long-term plan by WWE.
If The Viper joined the group so he could destroy it from the inside, he appears to be accomplishing his goal. It's just taking longer than expected.
The lineup for Elimination Chamber looks good on paper, so let's hope WWE books the best outcome for each contest.
