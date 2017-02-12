    2017 Elimination ChamberDownload App

    WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

    John Cena will defend the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber.
    John Cena will defend the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber.Credit: WWE.com
    The Doctor Chris MuellerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    The Elimination Chamber has produced some fantastic matches over the years, but as we all know, the outcome is just as important as the action leading up to it.

    With only one chamber match on this year's card, WWE is counting on the six men competing inside the massive cage to make the event a success.

    Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.

     

    Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

    Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (kickoff)

    How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

     

    Elimination Chamber Card

    The Elimination Chamber is the final SmackDown pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33, so the results of this event could give us an indication of what feuds will last through the biggest show of the year. Here is a rundown of Sunday's card, according to WWE.com:

    John Cena, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and AJ StylesWWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
    American Alpha, Vaudevillains, Breezango, Ascension, The Usos, Health Slater and RhynoTag Team Turmoil Championship Match
    Alexa Bliss vs. NaomiWomen's Championship
    Natalya vs. Nikki BellaSingles Match
    Becky Lynch vs. Mickie JamesSingles Match
    Randy Orton vs. Luke HarperSingles Match
    Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and KalistoHandicap Match
    Mojo Rawley vs. Curt HawkinsKickoff Match
    PPV Live Stream

    Some cable and satellite providers will carry Elimination Chamber via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.

    Here is a list of devices that support the WWE Network, according to WWE.com:

    • Apple TV
    • Kindle Fire
    • Amazon Fire TV
    • PlayStation 3 and 4
    • Roku
    • Sony Internet TV
    • Xbox 360 and Xbox One
    • Android devices with the WWE app
    • iOS devices with the WWE app
    • WWE.com
    • Panasonic Smart TV
    • Samsung Smart TV
    • Sony Blu-ray devices
    • Windows 10 devices

     

    Kickoff Live Stream

    The Elimination Chamber will feature the usual one-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:

    • WWE.com
    • WWE app
    • YouTube
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Google Plus
    • Pinterest
    • Pheed

     

    Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

    As usual, the writing team at Bleacher Report has been sharing analysis and predictions all week leading up to Sunday's PPV:

     

    Other Elimination Chamber Thoughts

    The Elimination Chamber is one of WWE's trickier stipulations. Most of the matches produced inside the specialized cage have been good, but there is always the possibility of things going awry.

    If Cena can retain the WWE Championship, he will headline WrestleMania 33 against Orton, but if Wyatt manages to win his first singles title, the two remaining members of The Wyatt Family will be forced to face each other.

    Naomi is finally getting her chance to shine after two years of The Four Horsewomen dominating the Women's Championship scene, but it's even cooler to see three different, fully developed storylines for the women's division being featured on the PPV.

    The tag title match featuring every team from the blue brand, with the exception of The Wyatt Family, will either be American Alpha's chance to prove they deserve to be at the top, or it will be an abrupt end to a short reign.

    The biggest non-title feud heading into Sunday is Orton vs. Harper. It's a battle between one of the founding members of The Wyatt Family against the newest member of the group.

    Many were confused when Orton didn't immediately turn on Wyatt when they first joined forces, but this could all be part of a long-term plan by WWE.

    If The Viper joined the group so he could destroy it from the inside, he appears to be accomplishing his goal. It's just taking longer than expected.

    The lineup for Elimination Chamber looks good on paper, so let's hope WWE books the best outcome for each contest.

