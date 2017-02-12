France vs. Scotland: Score and Reaction from 2017 Six Nations Round 2

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France dented Scotland's hopes of winning the 2017 Six Nations tournament on Sunday, as Les Bleus grabbed a 22-16 win in Paris in Round 2.

Camille Lopez was the big man for France, as he kicked four penalties and a conversion after Gael Fickou's try. He added a late penalty goal as well.

Stuart Hogg and Tim Swinson scored tries for the Scots and Finn Russell added two conversions, but key misses from the tee made the difference.

Lopez kicked things off and France had a bright start, forcing an early turnover at the ruck. The Scots forced a turnover of their own after a penalty and Sean Maitland made plenty of ground, before Les Bleus hit back again and Huw Jones nearly came away with an interception.

Nick Eardley of BBC Scotland was entertained by the frantic start to the match:

Finn Russell tried to break France's defence with a clever kick, but the hosts defended well and took the lead through Lopez after seven minutes. Josh Strauss was called for a knock-on at the ruck, and Lopez converted the penalty.

The Scots tried to hit back almost immediately, winning a scrum deep in French territory. Cyril Baille put in a tremendous shift, however, denying the visitors the first try of the match.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Scots kept pushing, however, and despite several great defensive plays, a try seemed inevitable. It was in-form Hogg who broke through, scoring his third try of this year's Six Nations after a great pass from Jones.

Per the Sunday Times' Mark Palmer, Sunday's match was a special occasion for the full-back:

Greig Laidlaw's extra hit the crossbar, and just two minutes after the miss, Lopez restored the lead with another penalty goal. Les Bleus were happy to keep attacking with risks, and it paid off early.

Laidlaw was substituted after just 25 minutes, a big blow for Scotland, who lost their primary kicker. Replacement Ali Price gave away a penalty just two minutes after coming on, but Lopez couldn't convert, nailing the post.

The hosts kept attacking, however, and Fickou split Hogg and Sean Maitland to score Les Bleus' first try and increase their lead. Following the conversion, the score was 13-5.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Scotland decreased the deficit before half-time, however, as Russell converted two more penalties. The second came just before the half and from a long way out, making the score 13-11.

The second half started with a bang, as Swinson scored a marvelous try to give the visitors the lead. A failed kick somehow landed up back with Tommy Seymour, who isolated Swinson for the score.

Per BBC Rugby Union, it was the substitute's first touch of the ball, but Russell missed an easy and routine conversion:

The missed conversion meant Lopez's penalty early in the second half tied things up at 16-16. Scott Spedding tried his luck from a long way out, but he didn't come close to scoring, and Hogg didn't have better luck shortly after.

Scotland had some bad luck with injuries, and things got even worse when Strauss went down, with no replacements left on the bench.

Les Bleus twice turned down seemingly easy attempts at three points in order to have a scrum deep in Scottish territory, and as the half wore on and the score remained tied, the home fans started to worry.

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

A massive scrum seemed to signal trouble for the Scots, but fortunately for the visitors, they were saved by a big penalty. Yoann Huget thought he had scored as well, only to be denied by the TMO for losing control.

But Maxime Machenaud won a penalty at the ruck that allowed Lopez to give his side the lead with eight minutes left to play, and the 27-year-old didn't disappoint.

France kept dominating the scrum and winning position because of it, and a late penalty goal from Lopez saw the lead increased to six points, with time quickly running out. Scotland needed a converted try to win but France's defence was on point, and a clearance from Lopez sealed the deal.

Scotland will host Wales in Round 3, while France visit Ireland.