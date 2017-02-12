EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 25 Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 10 points, despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The point stretched the Blues' advantage into double digits, but Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will know his side missed a great opportunity to move even further in front after second-placed Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Saturday.

While Chelsea boosted their bid to win this season's title, last season's champions—Leicester City—continue to struggle against the threat of relegation. The Foxes lost a crucial clash against fellow relegation candidates Swansea City, losing 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea have now moved above Leicester and Middlesbrough, while the reigning champions are just one place and a single point above the bottom three.

Here are the updated standings after Sunday's matches:

Premier League Table Week 25: Sunday Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 25 19 3 3 34 60 2 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 28 50 3 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 26 50 4 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 24 49 5 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 20 49 6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 17 48 7 Everton 25 11 8 6 13 41 8 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 3 37 9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 -6 32 10 West Ham United 25 9 5 11 -9 32 11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 -3 30 12 Burnley 25 9 3 13 -9 30 13 Watford 25 8 6 11 -13 30 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 -12 26 15 Swansea City 25 7 3 15 -23 24 16 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 -8 22 17 Leicester City 25 5 6 14 -19 21 18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 -27 20 19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 -14 19 20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 -22 19 PremierLeague.com

Recap

Chelsea made a fast start against a Burnley side well adept at making life difficult for the division's big boys on home soil. The Blues moved the ball at pace, passing slickly through the lines with quick and neat exchanges between midfield and the forward line.

It was hardly a surprise when Pedro put the visitors in front. The former Barcelona wide forward continued his prolific form, according to WhoScored.com:

However, Pedro's goal didn't prove the springboard for further Chelsea dominance. Instead, the Blues found themselves harried and unsettled by the Clarets' high-energy, direct approach.

Burnley played a smart game designed to bypass Chelsea's midfield terriers, N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic, in the middle with direct balls into the channels. The key to the plan was the performances of strike partnership Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was bold enough to play 4-4-2 and was rewarded for his bravado by seeing Gray and Barnes relentlessly press Chelsea's back three. Gray's tough running forced shaky Blues centre-back David Luiz into a series of mistakes.

Burnley's willingness to push the ball long meant the Clarets didn't have much possession, but they always posed a more immediate threat with what they had. A graphic from BBC Match of the Day illustrated the contrast in styles between the two teams:

The home side's pressure won a free-kick in shooting range, one winger Robbie Brady didn't waste. Brady curled an exquisite shot from distance just out of the reach of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Burnley kept the pressure on up top, but their real heroes were found in midfield and at the back. In particular, Joey Barton made life difficult for Chelsea in the middle, while centre-back Michael Keane was the standout figure for a resolute back four.

Keane, once on the books at Manchester United, was outstanding in dealing with crosses from out wide. He also stood up and tackled well in one-on-one situations.

The 24-year-old defender was a deserved man of the match, per Sky Sports Statto:

Keane impressed, but the whole Burnley back line merited praise, especially after keeping Chelsea's chief danger man, striker Diego Costa, quiet. The Spain international was oddly subdued, something in danger of becoming a pattern, per WhoScored.com:

With Costa kept under wraps, Chelsea were unable to make the lion's share of possession count after the break. The Blues got numbers forward, but not even the introduction of playmaker Cesc Fabregas helped Chelsea create cleaner chances in the box.

As the second half progressed, the quality of play diminished sharply. It was a sentiment expressed well by Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard:

Ultimately, Burnley preserved the point without too much jeopardy. In the process, the Clarets became the toughest home side in the division, according to Squawka Football:

Later in the day, Leicester slipped deeper into the relegation mire after beating beaten in Swansea. The Swans seized control when centre-back Alfie Mawson opened the scoring inside the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Mawson has made a niche of finding the net this season, with only one other defender in the division matching his scoring tally, per OptaJoe:

The difference in the performances of both teams was best summed by the confidence each side played with. Already buoyed by Mawson's goal, Swansea moved the ball with assurance and quality between the lines.

A typically stylish combination of passes involving midfielder Jack Cork, schemer Gylfi Sigurdsson and centre-forward Fernando Llorente led to a second goal for the hosts. Sigurdsson and Llorente exchanged a deft one-two, with the former sliding the return through for Martin Olsson, who duly took his shot quickly to beat Leicester stopper Kasper Schmeichel.

Olsson got the goal, but Sigurdsson's creative contribution wasn't overlooked by BBC Match of the Day:

Leicester couldn't muster a response due to their lack of impetus in forward areas. Striker Jamie Vardy was again anonymous, but he was hardly helped by the absence of any drive and ingenuity from the flanks.

Knowing he had to change things, Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri introduced Ben Chilwell for left-back Christian Fuchs, while also swapping winger Marc Albrighton for centre-forward Islam Slimani.

Yet the changes did little to improve Leicester's fortunes. Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was the only Foxes player who stood out, but misfiring Vardy and Co. consistently wasted the 20-year-old's accurate passes.

Ndidi was a rare positive performer for Leicester. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leicester can't kid themselves any longer, they are well and truly embroiled in a scrap for survival. Unless big players like Vardy start firing again, it's a fight Ranieri's men won't win.

The only consolation for Leicester came from every member of the bottom three losing on Saturday. By contrast, those still chasing the title will have savoured seeing Chelsea drop two precious points at the top.