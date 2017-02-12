Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kasper Schmeichel and Inaki Williams

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool want Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel to solve their goalkeeping issues, but Arsenal could also move for the stopper as they consider replacements for Petr Cech.

Jack Wilson of the Daily Star Sunday reported that both English giants are considering a swoop for the Leicester City No. 1, with the Foxes in a relegation scrap just one season after their fairytale title victory. The 30-year-old is said to be rated at £30 million, and his performances last season were central to Leicester's miracle campaign.

Klopp has witnessed Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both struggle in the Liverpool net this season, and an upgrade is needed as the Reds review their defence.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri was recently adamant that the Denmark international will not be leaving the King Power Stadium, per Wilson: "[Schmeichel] is under contract, and we won't sell him under any circumstances. Not even big money. We don’t need the money. There's no chance. I'm sorry for Liverpool, but they can win the title without Kasper."

The Reds have also been linked with Inter Milan stopper Samir Handanovic.

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t Liam Corless of the Mirror) reported that Liverpool are "eyeing" the goalkeeper after losing faith in Mignolet and Karius.

Schmeichel is enduring a hugely disappointing campaign alongside his Foxes team-mates and has only four clean sheets to his name in the Premier League this season.

The goalkeeper recently stated he believes his side will avoid the embarrassment of the drop, per Squawka News:

In other Reds news, Klopp could target Atheltic Bilbao starlet Inaki Williams in the summer.

The 22-year-old told Sportium (h/t Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo) that he is pleased by the links to the Anfield club: "Lots of things are coming out in the news but I am calm. If [Liverpool] are looking at me, it's because I'm doing things well. I'm very lucky. If tomorrow I had to leave, I would always be very honest with Athletic. They've given me everything. The first I would do is speak to the president."

The forward made his debut for Spain in May 2016, and his reputation has continued to grow since. A move to a bigger club will surely be on the cards at the end of the campaign.

Here is the player in action for Athletic:

Williams has many rough edges to his game, but his buyout clause of £42.5 million reflects the potential of the highly skilled attacker.

According to Sportium, the player is happy and settled in Bilbao with his family. However, he is clearly aware of Liverpool's interest after commenting on recent rumours.

Schmeichel would be a solid addition to Liverpool's defence, but the player cannot be considered one of Europe's elite stoppers. He was superb last year, providing a vital backbone for the Foxes, but he is not a world-class talent.

Handanovic is an outstanding No. 1 and would immediately provide Klopp with a player who has substantial European experience and is considered one of the best in his position on the planet.