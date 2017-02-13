Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 15

2 of 9

Jordan Mathews (4) and Przemek Karnowski (24) enjoy an easy win over LMU. Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

For once, it was a good week to be sitting on top of the AP Top 25.

No. 1 Gonzaga smashed Loyola Marymount by a 30-point margin before maintaining its undefeated record with a 74-64 win at Saint Mary's. Even if the Zags were to draw Saint Mary's in the WCC championship game, at this point there's a better than 50 percent chance they enter the NCAA tournament with a zero in the loss column. Even though that was only good enough for the fourth overall No. 1 seed in Saturday's top 16 reveal from the selection committee, they'll be safely on the top line on Selection Sunday if they continue winning.

No. 2 Villanova also took care of business with an 11-point win over Georgetown and a 16-point win at Xavier. The leaders for the Wildcats are usually Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Kris Jenkins, but how about the run Donte DiVincenzo has been on? After scoring 20 in a win over St. John's two weekends ago, the sophomore shooting guard came off the bench to score 15 against the Hoyas and 17 against the Musketeers. A sixth man like that can go a long way in the NCAA tournament.

And No. 3 Kansas eked out a pair of road wins over Kansas State and Texas Tech. Those victories came by a combined margin of just four points, but road wins in Big 12 play are impressive no matter the score—particularly with both Kansas State and Texas Tech entering those games on the bubble and in desperate need of a quality win. Josh Jackson remains one of the top candidates for National Freshman of the Year and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft following his 31 points, 11 rebounds and four assists against the Red Raiders.

Nos. 1-3 winning games is par for the course, though, right?

It hasn't been lately. In fact, this breaks a streak of six consecutive weeks in which one of the top three teams in the AP poll suffers a loss. In Week 8, No. 2 UCLA lost to Oregon. The next two weeks, No. 1 Villanova and No. 1 Baylor lost to Butler and West Virginia, respectively. In Week 11, it was UCLA's turn again when the No. 3 Bruins lost to Arizona. In Week 12, No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas both lost. And last week, No. 2 Baylor lost twice and No. 3 Kansas lost.

The top of the AP poll has been complete carnage, but there was finally a sense of normalcy this week, keeping the top three teams in the same order as last Monday.