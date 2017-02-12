Burnley vs. Chelsea: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Burnley enhanced their reputation as home specialists in the Premier League on Sunday, as they held leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

The visitors took a seventh-minute lead after Pedro capped a flowing counter-attack, but the Blues were pegged back by a stunning free-kick from Robbie Brady. Chelsea piled on the pressure late on in search of a winner, but Sean Dyche's side held firm to earn another impressive result on their own patch.

The result sees Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points following Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

In inclement weather conditions in Lancashire, it was clear from the off that Chelsea were up for the fight, as they were lightning fast out of the traps.

Pedro struck early on to give Chelsea the lead. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Victor Moses did brilliantly to drive forward down the right early on and knock the ball into the path of Pedro. From there the ex-Barcelona man took a touch to escape his marker and finished calmly beyond Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal.

Bleacher Report’s Sam Tighe praised the work done by Moses in the buildup to the opener:

Although there was a swagger about the visitors in the opening stages, gradually Burnley started to impose themselves on the match and won a free-kick on the edge of the area after capitalising on an error from Nemanja Matic.

Brady, who became the club’s record signing when he joined from Norwich City in January, lined the shot up and struck a wonderful, curling effort over the blue wall and beyond Thibaut Courtois. After he was at fault for the opening goal, the Irishman had undoubtedly redeemed himself.

These snaps capture the quality of the free-kick and the celebratory scenes afterward:

Of the two sides, it was the hosts who created the best chance to go in front before half-time, as Joey Barton played in Matt Lowton in the right channel. Courtois was fast off his line to smother the danger, ensuring Chelsea went in level at the end of a breathless half of football.

Lowton spurned a great chance to give Burnley the lead. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

At the beginning of the second period, it was the hosts who continued to look the most threatening, with Andre Gray firing a tame shot at goal. Ashley Barnes then saw a dangerous header cleared by David Luiz as the snow started to fall more heavily at Turf Moor.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were being limited to long-range shots, with Cesar Azpilicueta pinging a fine effort just over the bar. Per ESPN FC’s Liam Twomey, the Blues were lacking sharpness in their attacking play:

As the clock ticked past 70 minutes, Chelsea started to wrestle back control of the match, with manager Antonio Conte introducing Cesc Fabregas and Willian from the bench in pursuit of a winner.

It was a bold move from the Blues boss, as they switched to a very attacking 4-2-4 system, leaving space for Burnley to counter-attack into. However, aside from a couple of half-chances, Chelsea were kept at bay by a stellar defensive effort from those in claret and blue.

Conte made some attacking changes in search of a winner. OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Given Manchester City and Arsenal are the only two teams to have won at Turf Moor this season in the top flight, a draw is no disgrace for the Blues. While City can cut down their lead to eight points on Monday, the Blues remain in an excellent position overall.

Reaction

Despite Chelsea's 10-point lead, Conte insisted afterwards that the title race is not over yet, per the club's official Twitter feed:

Conte says there are 13 games to the end and still six teams that can win the league. It is not over he emphasises. #BURCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2017

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t BBC Sport) after the game, Man of the Match Michael Keane hailed the spirit in the Burnley side.

“We never give in—the manager instills it in us—and it showed today,” the defender said. “We defended really well as a team and kept our shape. They are not top of the league for no reason, and have some excellent players, so we were always going to come under pressure.”