    NBADownload App

    Russell Westbrook (11 Turnovers) Matches Warriors' Turnover Total in OKC Loss

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 11: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder argues a penalty call during the second half of a NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on February 11, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
    J Pat Carter/Getty Images
    Daily FactsChief Writer IIIFebruary 12, 2017

    Fact: Despite putting up 47 points, Russell Westbrook had 11 turnovers in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 130-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Golden State, as a team, had 11 turnovers in the game.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: B/R Insights

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 