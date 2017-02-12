Russell Westbrook (11 Turnovers) Matches Warriors' Turnover Total in OKC Loss
February 12, 2017
J Pat Carter/Getty Images
Fact: Despite putting up 47 points, Russell Westbrook had 11 turnovers in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 130-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Golden State, as a team, had 11 turnovers in the game.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: B/R Insights
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!