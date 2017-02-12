UFC 208 Holm vs. de Randamie Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers
And...first!
Germaine de Randamie is the new, and inaugural, UFC women's featherweight champion. She got the unanimous decision to get her hand raised against former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm.
Up next? That's difficult to say. It's a new division without many signings. It's why two former bantamweights moved up to fight for the title in the first place. It's incredibly shallow.
In the co-main event, Anderson Silva picked up his first win since 2012 when he got the nod over Derek Brunson.
Ten fights on the card, and nine went to the scorecards. It was not a banner evening for the leader in MMA. But it still got results that move the divisions forward. The matchmakers need to get to work, and we are here to assist them with their duties.
Here are the matches to make following UFC 208 in Brooklyn.
UFC Fight Pass Prelim
- Ryan LaFlare vs. Matt Brown
- Roan Carneiro vs. Richard Walsh
Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)
Fox Sports 1 Prelims
- Belal Muhammad vs. Claudio Silva
- Randy Brown vs. Zak Ottow
- Wilson Reis vs. Demetrious Johnson
- Ulka Sasaki vs. Eric Shelton
- Islam Makhachev vs. Gilbert Burns
- Nik Lentz vs. Jason Saggo
- Rick Glenn vs. winner of Shane Burgos vs. Charles Rosa (UFC 210)
- Phillipe Nover should be cut from the roster
Belal Muhammad def. Randy Brown by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Wilson Reis def. Ulka Sasaki by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Islam Makhachev def. Nik Lentz by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)
Rick Glenn def. Phillipe Nover by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
Dustin Poirier def. Jim Miller by majority decision (28-28, 30-27, 29-28)
It was the best fight of the night, and the two UFC vets brought it. Dustin Poirier squeaked by with the victory, but he took heavy damage to get it done. Jim Miller's repeated leg kicks had Poirier leaning on his team all the way back to the backstage area.
Miller got the loss, but his consistent excitement should net him another significant opponent. A fight against Gilbert Melendez could be just what the doctor ordered for both men.
Melendez is still a wild card, but that's the best option at hand.
With Conor McGregor out for the time being and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson being for the interim title, the top of the division is a mess. That means other contenders will be available for Poirier. Two such contenders face each other soon: Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush meet at UFC Fight Night 106.
Give Poirier the winner of that scrap.
Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier
Glover Teixeira def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
This could have been a chance for Jared Cannonier to make a name for himself and for the UFC to get a fresh face in an increasingly terrible division.
That didn't happen. Glover Teixeira easily moved by Cannonier.
Jeremy Kimball would be a solid test for Cannonier and give the winner a shot at moving forward in the division.
Teixeira has one contender he has not faced: Alexander Gustafsson. It's the only fight to make.
Ronaldo Souza vs. Tim Boetsch
Ronaldo Souza def. Tim Boetsch via submission (kimura) at 3:41 of the first round
"Jacare" is next in line for a title shot. He should sit out and meet the winner of Yoel Romero vs. Michael Bisping, the likely next title fight. There could be a wrench in that with Anderson Silva winning at UFC 208, but in a perfect world, Jacare sits and waits.
Tim Boetsch was on the last fight of his contract. He lost. Should he be cut? No.
Boetsch is a consistent performer. Re-sign him and put him against the loser of Tom Breese vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (UFC Fight Night 107).
Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson
Anderson Silva def. Derek Brunson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
It was not the best performance from Anderson Silva, and he probably should not have won. But he did. Silva is no longer the spectacular performer of the ballet of violence, but he is still enjoying competing.
Derek Brunson lost, but at least he didn't look bad. He won't fall far in the division.
The finish to his prior fight with Uriah Hall was a bit quick. There's no reason not to do that fight once more.
Silva nearly flirted with announcing his retirement in the post-fight interview in the cage, but he didn't officially say that. If he does, it's for the best. If he doesn't...the UFC should run back his fight with Michael Bisping.
It's not going to please hardcore fans. It's not going to please the middleweight contenders. But Bisping vs. Silva is the fight to make if Silva sticks around.
Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
Germaine de Randamie def. Holly Holm by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
It was a weird title fight with fouls that weren't called and close rounds. Germaine de Randamie squeaked by on all three scorecards.
Typically, a fight would be chosen for each. However, let's do it again.
Why?
Mostly because there is no certain return date for Cris "Cyborg" Justino. She applied for a retroactive exemption, and that is looking good according, to Dana White on ESPN's 5ive Rounds Podcast (h/t MMAWeekly.com).
If she gets the exemption and returns in 2017, Cyborg gets de Randamie. Holm can return to 135 and face a mid-tier contender coming off a loss.
But that's a complete unknown. Perhaps Cyborg won't be back until the winter. In which case, there needs to be a title defense in the summer. Given all the in-fight oddities this one offered, it would make a lot of sense to run it back in a different state.
Just don't make it the headliner.
