UFC 208 Holm vs. de Randamie Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

1 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

And...first!

Germaine de Randamie is the new, and inaugural, UFC women's featherweight champion. She got the unanimous decision to get her hand raised against former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Up next? That's difficult to say. It's a new division without many signings. It's why two former bantamweights moved up to fight for the title in the first place. It's incredibly shallow.

In the co-main event, Anderson Silva picked up his first win since 2012 when he got the nod over Derek Brunson.

Ten fights on the card, and nine went to the scorecards. It was not a banner evening for the leader in MMA. But it still got results that move the divisions forward. The matchmakers need to get to work, and we are here to assist them with their duties.

Here are the matches to make following UFC 208 in Brooklyn.