Real Madrid Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Rumours, Latest on Keylor Navas

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly fallen behind Manchester City in the race to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, “Juve would rather sell Dybala to the Premier League than La Liga, giving City the upper hand.” It’s suggested that the Argentina international has a release clause of £38.3 million in his current contract with the Italian champions, which runs until 2020.

The striker has blossomed into one of the most thrilling attackers in the game since his move to Turin and has been strongly linked with a Los Blancos switch.

Here’s a look at why so many are so excited about what he could potentially achieve:

For a big-money Madrid signing, Dybala ticks a lot of boxes. At 23, he’s still young and improving, while he’s also a player adept at swinging a game his team’s way with a moment of sheer brilliance.

It’s been suggested in recent weeks, however, that Dybala is set to extend his stay at Juventus, with chief executive Giuseppe Marotta telling Sky Sport Italia (h/t Tom Webber of Goal) that a new contract for the striker will “probably be made in a few weeks.”

Additionally, a potential £38.3 million release clause seems unlikely. Juve paid £23 million to bring Dybala in from Palermo in 2015 and would have been aware just how much the forward’s value would increase; per David Amoyal of ESPN FC, the Italian champions don’t have a history of including trigger amounts in deals:

Should Dybala agree a new contract with the Bianconeri, as anticipated, and continue to perform to a high standard, any potential suitors would likely be looking at paying a world-record sum for his services.

For City and Madrid, two of the richest clubs in world football, that wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility if they were desperate to land him. But the prospect of a summer move for the meagre amount aforementioned is unlikely.

Keylor Navas Keen to Stay at Madrid

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has insisted he sees his long-term future at the club despite speculation Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new stopper.

“I'm really calm, focused on what I can control,” the Costa Rican said when asked about the rumours, per Marca. “I work really hard because only the best players can play for Madrid, and my goal is to stay here for many years to come.”

As noted in the piece, there have been suggestions Madrid will try to land Manchester United stopper David De Gea in the summer; a proposed deal for the goalkeeper that would have seen Navas make the switch to Old Trafford fell through in 2015.

Madrid continue to be linked with De Gea. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Navas was speaking after he turned in a strong performance in Los Blancos’ 3-1 win over Osasuna on Saturday evening, per OptaJose:

There have been times this season when Navas has cost Madrid cheap goals, most notably in the 2-1 loss at Sevilla that brought an end to the side’s 40-game unbeaten run. But overall, he’s a dependable option between the sticks.

Having come so close to signing for Madrid in the past, there will always be links between De Gea and the Santiago Bernabeu side. But Navas’ performances mean there should be no desperation on Los Blancos’ part to sign a new goalkeeper.