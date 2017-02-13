European Club Rankings: Barcelona and Bayern Shoot Upward; Chelsea Fall

1 of 18

It was a good weekend in European football for strikers. Barcelona's MSN trio wreaked havoc, Edin Dzeko and Gonzalo Higuain did the damage in Serie A, and Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe proved the scourge of Ligue 1 defences once again.

There isn't actually that much movement in the top 25 this week—a product, largely, of most of the teams winning their games—but there is a shuffle in the top five and the English clubs have been reordered.

The rankings are now season-long in their measurement of clubs. Previous editions only took recent form into account (spanning four to six weeks), but this version tracks teams throughout 2016-17.

Teams that have lost the fewest games in all competitions naturally rank higher, and Champions League form and presence is used as a tiebreaker for those with similar records.