Manchester United Transfer News: Latest David De Gea, Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly offer goalkeeper David De Gea a lucrative new contract as they seek to stave off a renewed attempt from Real Madrid to sign him.

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, United are ready to increase the Spain international’s current salary of £200,000-a-week and put him in the same sort of pay bracket as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney, nearing a weekly wage of £300,000.

“The United 'keeper has two years remaining on his current deal and United have the option to extend that by 12 months,” continued Hetherington. “But he is aware that he is a £55 million target for Real—a world-record fee for a 'keeper.”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

De Gea did come close to signing for Los Blancos in the summer of 2015, but both clubs ran out of time to get the transfer over the line. He signed a new contract with the Red Devils after the move collapsed.

Since then, he’s continued to enhance his reputation as one of the very best goalkeepers in world football. Sports journalist Liam Canning hailed the impact of the former Atletico Madrid man, who continues to make decisive contributions for Jose Mourinho’s side:

At 26, De Gea is on the cusp of what should be the peak years of his career, and, as a result, it’s no surprise United are desperate to tie him down for more seasons to come. Based on the immaculate standards he’s set in his time at the football club, there’s no doubt he deserves to be among the club’s top earners.

Given how close Madrid came to signing De Gea in 2015, there will always be speculation linking the two. However, United are a club on the up again under Mourinho, and, as a result, those tied to the Red Devils will be hopeful their star man between the posts is ready to stick around to assist with this ascension.

Antoine Griezmann Offered Bumper United Package

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, United have put together a lavish £60 million package for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, as they look to lure the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

“United are ready to give Griezmann a four-year deal worth £300,000 a week—more than £15 million-a-season—to link up with his good pal Paul Pogba,” the piece continued.

In the report, it’s added United want to strike a deal with Atletico that amounts to a sum less than the player’s £85.5 million release clause. Griezmann’s willingness to move to Old Trafford will reportedly not be dampened should the team fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

United are said to be keen to see Griezmann and Pogba link up at Old Trafford. PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Getty Images

The Atletico man enjoyed an incredible 2016, cementing his status as one of the most feared attackers in the game; in the 2016-17 La Liga season, he’s grabbed eight goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

Although speculation linking the player with United has been fierce, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo doesn’t seem bothered about the links:

According to Richardson, Griezmann is desperate to join the Old Trafford outfit having supported the team as a youngster. The former Real Sociedad man is said to have “worshipped David Beckham as a kid and is looking forward to getting the No. 7 shirt when he arrives in Manchester.”

United may not be ready to challenge for the top honours quite yet, but Mourinho is assembling a squad that’s bristling with world-class stars. Atletico have challenged for the biggest prizes under Diego Simeone, but it’s still easy to see why the prospect of a switch to the Red Devils would appeal to Griezmann.