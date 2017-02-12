Maybank Championship Malaysia 2017: Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

Fabrizio Zanotti produced a stunning nine-under par final round of 63, including an eagle at the very last hole, to win his second European Tour title at the Maybank Championship on Sunday.

The Paraguayan, who ended the tournament with an overall score of 19 under par, was six shots back on overnight leader Danny Willett at the start of Day 4. But he conjured the round of his life to surge to the top of the standings and finish one shot clear of David Lipsky.

Here’s a look at the moment he realised he'd won the title, per the European Tour Twitter feed:

It was a remarkable end to a gripping tournament at the Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Here is a look at the final placings, the prize money earned by the top players and a recap of what was a dramatic finale to the 2017 Maybank Championship.

Maybank Championship 2017: Final Leaderboard Position Player Overall Day 4 Score Winnings 1. Fabrizio Zanotti -19 63 €461,689 2. David Lipsky -18 67 €307,790 3. Bernd Wiesberger -17 66 €173,410 4. Alexander Levy -16 68 €138,507 T5. Haotong Li -15 65 €117,454 T5. Danny Willett -15 73 €117,454 T7. Anirban Lahiri -14 68 €83,104 T7. Mike Lorenzo-Vera -14 69 €83,104 T9. Shubhankar Sharma -12 69 €62,051 T9. Panuphol Pittayarat -12 71 €62,051 EuropeanTour.com

Zanotti Wins with Finishing Flourish

With a three-shot lead secure at the start of Day 4, Masters champion Willett looked like a tough man to catch in Malaysia. However, the Englishman was far from his best on the final day, shooting a one-over par round of 73, allowing himself to be caught by a clutch of players.

Willett said on social media after the event he was disappointed with his closing effort, having played so well all week:

His struggles opened the tournament up, though, and it was Lipsky who seized the initiative to start with. After two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, the man from the United States started the back nine with a swagger, putting together a run of four consecutive birdies to take the lead.

Here’s a look at the brilliant approach which set up his fourth in succession:

A bogey at 14 sapped some of his momentum, but the American still looked to be in control of the situation, doing well to hold off Bernd Wiesberger, who was breathing down his neck after an eagle at the eighth and a strong back nine of his own.

As the two men continued to trade blows, Zanotti was also putting himself in a position to challenge for the crown.

Zanotti started to find his groove on the back nine. Stanley Chou/Getty Images

The Paraguayan had been immaculate over the front nine, shooting four birdies, and after picking up shots at both 13 and 15, he was within touching distance of the leaders; with impetus building, another birdie at 17 put him level with Lipsky with one to play.

It was then that Zanotti produced arguably the best three shots of his life to take an eagle at the par-five last. Here’s a look at his incredible final hole:

Playing ahead of Lipsky, the American had the chance to respond and birdied 17 to make for a tense climax. However, he was unable to match Zanotti’s eagle at the last or pick up the birdie needed to force a play-off.

European Tour player Richie Ramsay paid tribute to the temperament showcased by Zanotti in the final stages:

The champion hailed the finest round of his career following his win, per the European Tour website.

“I think it was probably the best round of my career, so I’m very happy,” he said. “It was a really good day, a really good week and I’m really happy. I think it was at the 15th where I thought I might be able to win, when I made birdie there. I thought, maybe I’ll have a chance if I make two more birdies, but I made a birdie and an eagle so it was great.”

Given he’d missed three cuts in a row before playing at this tournament, few tipped the world No. 187 for victory at this event. Even so, he deserves immense credit for putting together a thrilling finish in Malaysia; there aren’t many better ways to win a golf tournament than that.