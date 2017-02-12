WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Final Preview and Picks for Entire Match Card

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

The last SmackDown Live-exclusive pay-per-view before WrestleMania emanates from Phoenix Sunday night and features three championship matches. John Cena will defend the WWE Championship against five of the brand's elite competitors in the event's signature Elimination Chamber.

Baron Corbin, The Miz, intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and former world champion AJ Styles will compete to dethrone Cena and cash their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 33.

Cena's title is not the only up for grabs.

Alexa Bliss will face her most "athletically gifted" opponent to date when she battles Naomi. Can Little Miss Bliss successfully retain the title she won from Becky Lynch or will the dynamic challenger unseat her and roll into 'Mania with gold around her waist?

American Alpha has dominated tag team competition since being called up to the SmackDown roster. Sunday night, Jason Jordan and Chad Gable will have to overcome the challenge of the five teams they have beaten individually in a rare Tag Team Turmoil match.

With a stacked card that features two other women's matches, not to mention a grudge match featuring the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber promises to be integral to setting up the biggest show of the year.

Get ready for Sunday's spectacular with these final picks and predictions for the blockbuster WWE Network presentation.