NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Odds and Predictions for Entire Field

Aaron Gordon is the favorite to win this year's dunk contest during All-Star Weekend. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The NBA All-Star Weekend is about much more than just the All-Star Game between the best players in the Eastern and Western Conference.

That game is often a back-and-forth affair that allows the top talents in the NBA to show off their offensive talents without getting hounded by a legitimate defense.

That game will be played February 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, but fans who want to see the Slam Dunk Contest as well as the Three-Point Contest should be watching the night before on TNT when those two fan favorites will be held.

The Slam Dunk Contest has gone through many changes over the decades, and this year's version will feature 2016 runner-up Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns and Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers.

Gordon and Zach LaVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves put on a memorable show last year, and while Gordon will have an opportunity to gain the title that just escaped his grasp, LaVine will have no chance to defend his title. He is out for the year with a knee injury, and the best he can hope for is an invitation to the event in 2018.

2017 NBA Dunk Contest Player Team Position Odds Predicted finish Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic Forward Minus-200 Winner Derrick Jones Jr. Phoenix Suns Forward Plus-155 Second place DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers Center Plus-1,200 Fourth place Glenn Robinson III Indiana Pacers Forward Plus-750 Third place OddsShark; Silverman predictions

Fans will have a chance to watch these high flyers show off their talent and also make wagers on the event.

Gordon is the heavy favorite to come away with the title at odds of minus-200 (bet $200 to win $100), according to OddsShark. Jones figures to be his stiffest competition, and he is listed at plus-155. Robinson is a long shot at plus-750, while Jordan is a complete outsider at plus-1,200.

The Slam Dunk Contest is a two-round event that gives the four participants a chance to execute any dunk they want without having to concern themselves with how much time they take.

Each player will have up to three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges, who are almost always ex-players, score the dunks on a scale of six to 10. The maximum score for any made dunk is 50 points, while the minimum is 30.

It will take a lot for anyone to take this year's competition away from Gordon. He was spectacular in last year's showcase, and it will be up to Jones or Robinson to put on incredible performances if either one is going to challenge the 2016 second-place finisher.

Jordan is a powerful and dominating athlete, but the 6'11" center may not have a real chance of winning here. The dunk contest is usually not a big man's event, and he will likely have a difficult time competing against Gordon, Jones and Robinson.

Prediction

This should be an entertaining event, and look for Gordon to pick up from where he left off a year ago. He may have finished second, but he put on a thrilling show, and the title could have gone his way. Gordon should have some new dunks for the judges, and if the forward can convert them in the same spectacular manner he did last year, he is the man to beat.

Look for Gordon to take the title, but Jones may take this opportunity as a chance to introduce himself to basketball fans on a national level. He's a rookie playing for a last-place team in Phoenix, but Jones is a magnificent leaper. If the moment is not too big for him, he should be able to finish as the runner-up.

Robinson should be able to hold off Jordan, but it would be an upset if he were to finish any better than third in this event.